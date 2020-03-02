Hospital Light Market Surpass US$ 12.6 Billion By 2026

Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled “Hospital Light Market (Product: Surface-mounted Lights, Troffers, and Surgical Lamps; Technique: Fluorescent, Halogen, and LED(Light Emitting Diode); Point of Use, Operating Rooms, Patient Wards, and ICUs, and Examination Rooms) – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2019 – 2026”, estimates that global hospital light market is expected to reach the market value of around $12.6 billion by 2026 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.5% in terms of revenue during the period 2019 – 2026. Hospital light is extremely beneficial to patients and staff in the healthcare industry. Ample lighting condition required for performing visual tasks by staff in hospitals, whereas insufficient lighting can result in errors. As physicians and nurses required adequate lighting to complete their complex tasks such as charting, filling, administering medication, prescriptions, and performing other critical patient care-tasks whereas, inadequate lighting and chaotic environment are likely to be stressful and lead to errors. The latest trend in the hospital light market is surgical lighting systems which are contributing a positive impact on growth over past few years in hospital lighting system market, due to the increasing number of lighting variations in the market. Also, surgical lights available in the market include mobile surgical lights, wall mounted surgical lights, ceiling mounted lights, surgical headlights, and wall mounted surgical lights. The key driver that boost the market growth are rising inclination towards energy efficient lighting systems, an increasing number of healthcare institutions, and growing initiatives to improve energy efficiency in hospitals. High implementation cost of hospital lighting systems is one of the factor, restraining the growth of the hospital light market. Moreover, rising concern regarding carbon emission and the adoption of smart lighting in the healthcare segment are the opportunities to enhance market growth during the forecast period.

LED Products Are Intensifying Their Footprint In The Healthcare Sector

Green and clean energy is the main agenda across the globe in upcoming years, so there is a need for high standards lighting in hospitals and other health care centres. Healthcare industry utilized electricity for 24×7, and this industry is a second largest energy consumers and producers of greenhouse gases. Additionally, LED lights are a more preferable choice in the healthcare industry across the world, owing to lower the carbon footprint and power saving by integrating green designs. Furthermore, manufacturers of LED lights offer a wide range of solutions, which are customized by manufacturers to fulfill the needs of the healthcare sector. Mainly, it can be used in waiting areas, lobbies, patients’ room, and others. Led lights include various benefits such as energy efficiency, low maintenance, and advanced development in products technology with very specific functionalities. Moreover, it plays a vital role to maintain the light level for critical tasks like an operating theatre. Hence, the overall benefits of LED light in the healthcare sector are expanding their path in the hospital light market.

Regional Outlook

North America accounted to hold the leading position in the global market for hospital light due to favorable government initiatives and technological advancements in the area of lighting solutions which are the factors contributing to the growth to the market. Asia Pacific is witnessing an increase in the number of hospitals and also enhancing healthcare infrastructure across several emerging economies are the major drivers of the global hospital light market. The government in countries such as India, Brazil, Russia, China, and Japan had guaranteed to offer improved care to citizens and also offering subsidies to captivate investments into medical facilities and escalating number of hospitals. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America have also ruptured the market with opportunities.

Key Players

Attracted by this expanding force sensor market and essential latent demand, several players are expanding their business through new product development and strategic mergers and acquisitions and partnerships with several vendors. Some of the key players operating in the global hospital light market, profiled in the report include Acuity Brands, Inc., Cree, Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Eaton Corp. Plc, General Electric Co., Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. Kg, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Hubbell, Inc., KLS Martin GmbH + Co. KG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Zumtobel Group AG, and Trilux GmbH & Co. Kg and among others.

TABLE OF CONTENT

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Hospital Light

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Hospital Light Market By Product

1.2.2.1. Global Hospital Light Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Hospital Light Market Revenue Share By Product in 2017

1.2.2.3. Surface-mounted Lights

1.2.2.4. Troffers

1.2.2.5. Surgical Lamps

1.2.2.6. Others

1.2.3. Hospital Light Market By Technique

1.2.3.1. Global Hospital Light Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Technique (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. Fluorescent

1.2.3.3. Halogen

1.2.3.4. LED

1.2.3.5. Others

1.2.4. Hospital Light Market By Point of Use

1.2.4.1. Global Hospital Light Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Point of Use (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. Operating Rooms

1.2.4.3. Patient Wards, and ICUs

1.2.4.4. Examination Rooms

1.2.4.5. Others

1.2.5. Hospital Light Market by Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Hospital Light Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.5.2. North America Hospital Light Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.3. Europe Hospital Light Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Hospital Light Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Hospital Light Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Hospital Light Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Hospital Light Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Hospital Light Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Hospital Light Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Hospital Light Major Manufacturers in 2017

CHAPTER 4. HOSPITAL LIGHT MARKET BY PRODUCT

4.1. Global Hospital Light Revenue By Product

4.2. Surface-mounted Lights

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Troffers

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. Surgical Lamps

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5. Other

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. HOSPITAL LIGHT MARKET BY TECHNIQUE

5.1. Global Hospital Light Revenue By Technique

5.2. Fluorescent

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. Halogen

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. LED

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. HOSPITAL LIGHT MARKET BY POINT OF USE

6.1. Global Hospital Light Revenue By Point of Use

6.2. Operating Rooms

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3. Patient Wards, and ICUs

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Examination Rooms

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA HOSPITAL LIGHT MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Hospital Light Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2. North America Hospital Light Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Hospital Light Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Point of Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Point of Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5. Mexico

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Point of Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE HOSPITAL LIGHT MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Hospital Light Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Hospital Light Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Point of Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Point of Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Point of Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Point of Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Point of Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC HOSPITAL LIGHT MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Hospital Light Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Hospital Light Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Point of Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Point of Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Point of Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Point of Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Point of Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Point of Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA HOSPITAL LIGHT MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Hospital Light Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Hospital Light Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Point of Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. Argentina

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Point of Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Point of Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST HOSPITAL LIGHT MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East Hospital Light Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East Hospital Light Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

11.3. Saudi Arabia

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Point of Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4. UAE

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Point of Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Point of Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. AFRICA HOSPITAL LIGHT MARKET BY COUNTRY

12.1. Africa Hospital Light Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.2. Africa Hospital Light Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

12.3. South Africa

12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Point of Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4. Egypt

12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Point of Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5. Rest of Africa

12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Point of Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 13. COMPANY PROFILE

13.1. Acuity Brands, Inc.

13.1.1. Company Snapshot

13.1.2. Overview

13.1.3. Financial Overview

13.1.4. Type Portfolio

13.1.5. Key Developments

13.1.6. Strategies

13.2. Cree, Inc.

13.2.1. Company Snapshot

13.2.2. Overview

13.2.3. Financial Overview

13.2.4. Type Portfolio

13.2.5. Key Developments

13.2.6. Strategies

13.3. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

13.3.1. Company Snapshot

13.3.2. Overview

13.3.3. Financial Overview

13.3.4. Type Portfolio

13.3.5. Key Developments

13.3.6. Strategies

13.4. Eaton Corp. Plc

13.4.1. Company Snapshot

13.4.2. Overview

13.4.3. Financial Overview

13.4.4. Type Portfolio

13.4.5. Key Developments

13.4.6. Strategies

13.5. General Electric Co.

13.5.1. Company Snapshot

13.5.2. Overview

13.5.3. Financial Overview

13.5.4. Type Portfolio

13.5.5. Key Developments

13.5.6. Strategies

13.6. Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. Kg

13.6.1. Company Snapshot

13.6.2. Overview

13.6.3. Financial Overview

13.6.4. Type Portfolio

13.6.5. Key Developments

13.6.6. Strategies

13.7. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

13.7.1. Company Snapshot

13.7.2. Overview

13.7.3. Financial Overview

13.7.4. Type Portfolio

13.7.5. Key Developments

13.7.6. Strategies

13.8. Hubbell, Inc.

13.8.1. Company Snapshot

13.8.2. Overview

13.8.3. Financial Overview

13.8.4. Type Portfolio

13.8.5. Key Developments

13.8.6. Strategies

13.9. KLS Martin GmbH + Co. KG

13.9.1. Company Snapshot

13.9.2. Overview

13.9.3. Financial Overview

13.9.4. Type Portfolio

13.9.5. Key Developments

13.9.6. Strategies

13.10. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

13.10.1. Company Snapshot

13.10.2. Overview

13.10.3. Financial Overview

13.10.4. Type Portfolio

13.10.5. Key Developments

13.10.6. Strategies

13.11. Zumtobel Group AG

13.11.1. Company Snapshot

13.11.2. Overview

13.11.3. Financial Overview

13.11.4. Type Portfolio

13.11.5. Key Developments

13.11.6. Strategies

13.12. Trilux GmbH & Co. Kg

13.12.1. Company Snapshot

13.12.2. Overview

13.12.3. Financial Overview

13.12.4. Type Portfolio

13.12.5. Key Developments

13.12.6. Strategies

13.13. Others

13.13.1. Company Snapshot

13.13.2. Overview

13.13.3. Financial Overview

13.13.4. Type Portfolio

13.13.5. Key Developments

13.13.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 14. RESEARCH APPROACH

14.1. Research Methodology

14.1.1. Initial Data Search

14.1.2. Secondary Research

14.1.3. Primary Research

14.2. Assumptions and Scope

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

