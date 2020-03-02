http://heraldkeeper.com/news/vitamin-b6-market-2019-global-analysis-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2025-251747.html

Global Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) Market

Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) refers to a group of chemically similar compounds which can be interconverted in biological systems. Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) is part of the vitamin B group of essential nutrients.

In global market, the production of Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) increases from 7064 MT in 2012 to 7739 MT in 2016, at a CAGR of 2.31%. In 2016, the global Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) market is led by China. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Tianxin Pharmaceutical

DSM

Huazhong Pharmaceutical

Hegno

Guangji Pharmaceutical

At present, the major manufacturers of Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) are Tianxin Pharmaceutical, DSM, Huazhong Pharmaceutical, Hegno and Guangji Pharmaceutical. Tianxin Pharmaceutical is the world leader, holding 41.53% production market share in 2016.

In application, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) downstream is wide and recently Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Animal Nutrition, Food & Beverage Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry and others. Animal Nutrition is the largest application field. In 2016, the Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) Sales (MT) in Animal Nutrition was 6297, and it will reach 7752 MT in 2023; while the sales Market Share (%) in Animal Nutrition was 81.37% in 2016 and will be 79.67% in 2023.

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the production of Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) is estimated to be 10132 MT.

The global Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) market is valued at 370 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 740 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Feed Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Segment by Application

Animal Nutrition

Food & Beverage Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Executive Summary

1 Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride)

1.2 Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Feed Grade

1.2.3 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.2.4 Food Grade

1.3 Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Animal Nutrition

1.3.3 Food & Beverage Industry

1.3.4 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.3.5 Others

1.3 Global Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) Market Size

1.4.1 Global Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) Production (2014-2025)

………..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) Business

7.1 Tianxin Pharmaceutical

7.1.1 Tianxin Pharmaceutical Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Tianxin Pharmaceutical Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 DSM

7.2.1 DSM Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 DSM Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Huazhong Pharmaceutical

7.3.1 Huazhong Pharmaceutical Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Huazhong Pharmaceutical Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Hegno

7.4.1 Hegno Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Hegno Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Guangji Pharmaceutical

7.5.1 Guangji Pharmaceutical Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Guangji Pharmaceutical Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….

