Hydraulic Rubber Hose Market Expected To Increase At A CAGR During The Forecast Period 2014 – 2022

A hydraulic hose is a type of hose made from synthetic rubber, or thermoplastic material. It is used to carry fluid which transmits force within the hydraulic machinery. These hoses are made in three different layers namely inner layer, reinforcement layer and outer protective layer that protects the hose from abrasion, weather and other chemicals or oil. The hydraulic rubber hose market is witnessing high demand from construction, industrial and agriculture sectors.

Moreover, their application in automotive industry is another significant factor driving the market. The lifespan of a hydraulic hose is limited due to continuously challenging environment that results in abrasion and thereby failure of hoses. Thus, the demand for hydraulic rubber hose in the coming years is anticipated to come from both new fittings as well as replacement of old hoses across industries.

The key factor driving the hydraulic rubber hose market is the increasing demand from construction, agriculture and industrial sectors. There is high demand for hydraulic rubber hoses from the construction sector where these hoses are being used for the transfer of construction materials, air, water, and fuel. In industrial applications, rubber hoses are used in material handling industry, chemical industry, and pulp and paper industries among others for conveyance of fluids.

Furthermore, the replacement demand from industries to maintain operational efficiency is another key factor contributing to the market growth. On the contrary, the market is facing stiff competition from thermoplastic hoses since they are being preferred over rubber hoses in many applications.

The global hydraulic rubber hose market is segmented by application, types, and by geographic regions. The market has been segmented by application into agriculture machinery, lubrication lines, construction machinery, industrial and material handling equipment, power and telephony mobile equipment, others (blowout preventer control lines, etc.);. Based on the type of hose, the market is segmented into standard hydraulic rubber hose, mining hose, steam hose, air hose, spiral hose, others (water blast hose, fuel hose, and automobile air conditioning hose).

Standard hydraulic rubber hoses are further studied based on different pressure ranges namely high pressure hydraulic rubber hoses, medium hydraulic rubber pressure hoses and low pressure hydraulic rubber hoses. The market size and forecasts in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2012 to 2022, considering 2013 and 2014 as the base years.

The report also provides compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for each segment of the market for the forecast period 2014 to 2022. Geographically, the hydraulic rubber hose market has been segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America.

The market overview section in the report comprises qualitative analysis of the overall market considering the factors determining market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The report also includes analysis of key participants in the hydraulic rubber hose market along with their role in the value chain. We have included future trends that will impact the demand.

Some of the key manufacturers of hydraulic rubber hoses include Polyhose India Pvt. Ltd., RYCO Hydraulics, Gates Corporation, HIC International Co., Manuli Rubber Industries, Piranha Hose Products, Inc., Transfer Oil S.p.A., Parker Hannifin Corp., Kurt Manufacturing, Eaton Corporation (Synflex), and Koman Hydraulic Co., Ltd. among others.

This report analyzes the global hydraulic rubber hose market in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The market has been segmented as follows:

Hydraulic Rubber Hose Market, by Application:

Agriculture Machinery

Lubrication Lines

Construction Machinery

Industrial and Material Handling Equipment

Power and Telephony Mobile Equipment

Others (Hydraulic Lifts, Blowout Preventer Control Lines, etc.)

Hydraulic Rubber Hose Market, by Type:

Standard Hydraulic Rubber Hose High Pressure Rubber Hose Medium Pressure Rubber Hose Low Pressure Rubber Hose



Mining Hose

Steam Hose

Air Hose

Spiral Hose

Others (Water Blast Hose, Fuel Hose, etc.)

Hydraulic Rubber Hose Market, by Geography: