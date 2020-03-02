Image Sensors Market to take a substantial plunge in coming years by 2011 – 2017

The use of image sensors spans across a large number of industries and consumer types. They find use from toys and children’s educational devices to the automotive industry and robotics. Image sensors primarily detect optical data and convey programmed information to wherever needed by converting the optical signal into an electric one. Image sensors are practically used in almost all electronic devices of today, including all key forms of consumer electronics. They are also used in high level fields within complex systems in the industries of defense and aerospace.

The report on the U.S. image sensors market relies on tried and tested industry analytics to produce the most accurate predictions for it till 2017. For this, the report gathers all relevant data from the recent past as well as the current scenario of the market. These facts and figures are used to extrapolate the status of the market in the near future with a high level of precision.

The U.S. Image Sensors Market: Trends and Opportunities:

The U.S. image sensors market is expected to be continually driven by an incremental demand for portable scanning equipment and consumer electronics. The use of portable devices is creating a high scope of development for image sensors by allowing them to be more efficient in power consumption and to transmit data securely and speedily across wireless communication passages.

Key sensor types in the U.S. image sensors market include linear image sensors, X-ray image sensors, and CCD/area image sensors. Of these, linear image sensors are in extremely high demand, especially CMOS-based image sensors, which is a sub-segment of it. This is another key aspect that needs to be considered in the progression of the U.S. image sensors market: the growing use of CMOS-based image sensors. These sensors come at affordable prices, can be easily mass-produced and are efficient enough for generalized usage. As a result, CMOS-based image sensors not only take up a majority share of the U.S. image sensors market, but are also further driving the usage of image sensors as a whole.

The U.S. Image Sensors Market: Applications Outlook:

CMOS-based image sensors – being the dominant type in the U.S. image sensors market – have found a massive volume of demand from mobile handset manufacturers. In 2011, over 75% of the total shipments of CMOS-based image sensors in the U.S. were shipped to the mobile handset industry. On the other hand, CCD image sensors are expected to witness a drastic drop in demand. By 2017, this segment is expected to fall to 1.3% from a substantial share of 14% in 2011.

The application segments of the U.S. image sensors market have a large part to play in the type of sensors that are being manufactured and developed. The key application segments of the U.S. image sensors market have consistently been in the fields of toys and astronomy, and automotive. At the same time, the U.S. image sensors market is witnessing a significant upswing in the demand for its products in portable applications. With the rising number of portable devices, the U.S. image sensors market needs to develop superior wireless imaging sensors to match the rate of technological advancement of the devices that they will be used in.

Companies Mentioned in the Research Report:

The key players in the U.S. image sensors market include Omnivision Technologies Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Dalsa Corporation, and Sharp Microelectronics of the Americas.

