In-flight Autopilot Systems Market To Expand With Significant CAGR During 2015 – 2021

In-flight autopilot systems are nowadays finding application in all kinds of aircrafts in order to enhance the operational efficiency during the flight. The major usage of in-flight autopilot systems is to guide and control an aircraft without any direct assistance from the pilot. The global in-flight autopilot systems market has been segmented on the basis of system type, aircraft type, application and geography. A broad cross sectional study of the global in-flight autopilot systems market across geographical segments has also been covered under the scope of the study.

The growing focus among various airline companies towards improving upon the operational efficiency of the aircraft is one of the primary factors responsible for fuelling the demand for in-flight autopilot systems market. Autopilot systems enhance the operational efficiency of the aircrafts by not only lowering the fuel consumption of the aircraft but also improving the safety of the aircraft.

Moreover, in-flight autopilot systems also lower the fuel consumption of the aircraft which is further contributing to the growth of the market. In addition, the demand for in-flight autopilot systems is also expected to be high throughout the forecast period as a result of the growing need of automation of the aircrafts. Improving upon the navigational accuracy of the aircraft is another factor driving the demand for such systems.

However, the in-flight autopilot system market is a niche market where only a limited number of manufacturers operate, as a result of which the cost of these systems are high, which in turn acts as a barrier for the growth of the market. Autopilot systems comprise a range of robust and complex equipments and are laden with wide variety of features. As a result of its complexity there is a high cost of maintenance involved which further impacts the market negatively.

Recent trends have shown that the various manufacturers of in-flight autopilot systems are constantly engaged in research and development activities in order to improve the performance of the aircraft and also making it fuel efficient by equipping the aircraft with the most advanced versions of autopilot systems. The in-flight autopilot systems market is also witnessing trends such as technological advancements which has enabled its integration with complex systems, and is expected to fuel its demand in the military and commercial aircrafts. Autopilot systems are also used more often in long air routes in order to minimize human intervention and thus reducing the pilot’s fatigue.

The competitive profiling of the key players in the global in-flight systems market and their market shares across four major geographic regions which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (RoW) has been exhaustively covered under the purview of the study. Moreover, the distinct business strategies that have been adopted by the major players in the market have also been included in the report. For providing a detailed insight into the global in-flight systems market, the market attractive analysis has been provided in the report.

A comprehensive analysis of market dynamics, which include the market drivers, restraints and opportunities, is included under the scope of the report. Market dynamics are the distinctive factors that influence the growth of the specific market and therefore help to study the current trends in the global market. Thus, this report provides an inclusive study of the global in-flight systems market and also provides the forecast of the market for the period from 2015-2021.

Some of the major players in the market are Rockwell Collins, Inc. (U.S.), Airware, Inc. (U.S.), Garmin Ltd. (Switzerland), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), L-3 Communication Holding Inc., (U.S.), BAE Systems, Plc (U.S.), Cloud Cap Technology Inc (U.S.), MicroPilot Inc., (Canada) and Genesys Aerosystems Group, Inc., (U.S.) among others.

The global in-flight systems market market has been segmented into:

In-flight autopilot systems market, by System type

Flight Director System

Attitude and Heading Reference System

Avionics Systems

Flight Control System

Others

In-flight autopilot systems market, by Aircraft type

Rotary Wings Aircraft

Fixed-Wing Aircraft

In-flight autopilot systems market, by Application

Commercial Aircrafts

Military Aircrafts

Civilian Aircrafts

In-flight autopilot systems market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe United Kingdom France Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Oceania Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World Brazil Argentina Others



