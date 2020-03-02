Indoor Humidifier Market Projections & Estimations, Forecast by 2014 – 2020

Humidifiers are the equipment or a system that adds moisture and increases humidity in the air so as to retain humidity at desired levels. Humidifiers are generally used in data centers, cold stores and agriculture production units, and other areas where environment (humidity) critical products are processes and packaged. Additionally, these are used for comfort and health reasons in commercial and healthcare sectors.

The research study titled “Indoor Humidifier Market – North America Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2014 – 2020” provides in-depth analysis of the market and related sub-segments. The report strategically focuses on market segments including different product types and their applications across industrial sectors. In addition, this report provides market insights and data about the size and growth of each segment. The report includes detailed analysis of prevalent market trends and competitive profiles of key players.

To provide better understanding of competition in the market, the report offers high level analyses which include value chain analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis and market attractiveness analysis. The study on North America indoor humidifier market has been conducted with an objective of providing thorough coverage of the underlying technological and socio-economic issues driving the market.

The humidifier market is expected to see consistent growth in coming years due to the rising awareness about indoor air quality, standardization of indoor air quality, and surge in industrial productivity in North America. However, high operational and maintenance cost associated with humidification systems is hindering the growth of indoor humidifier market. Conversely, with technology advancements, various energy efficient and safe products are expected to be introduced by humidifier manufacturers in near future. Thus, the impact of this factor is anticipated to be low over the forecast period.

This report studies the current scenario as well as the future market potential for indoor humidifiers in North America. The market for humidifiers has been segmented based on three major parameters, namely, product type, applications and geography. The major types of humidifiers used are ultrasonic humidifiers, evaporative humidifiers, warm-mist humidifiers, vaporizers and steam to steam humidifiers.

The steam to steam humidifiers are basically steam humidifiers that use heat exchangers to generate steam to be blown in the ambience. The vaporizers are direct steam humidifiers that are primarily used for healthcare applications. Warm-mist humidifiers blow a warm mist of water droplets in the ambience.

The industrial applications segment is further classified into industries such as IT, automotive, food and beverage, textile, wood, paper and pulp, pharmaceutical and healthcare. The commercial applications segment includes educational institutes, media and entertainment, enterprises and retail and cold stores. The market for these applications has been extensively analyzed on the basis of factors such as technology used, geographic presence and type of humidifiers.

Additionally, the report analyses and forecasts the use of humidifiers in industrial and commercial applications. The market size and forecast in terms of revenue (USD Million) for each of these segments has been provided for the period 2012 to 2020, considering 2013 as the base year and 2012 as historic data. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for each segment of the market for the forecast period 2014 to 2020.

Geographically, the market for North America indoor humidifiers has been segmented into two regions, namely U.S. and Canada. The U.S. market is further categorized into West U.S., North-East U.S., South U.S. and Mid-West U.S.

Moreover, the report provides competitive landscape, wherein the market share analysis of leading players in the North America indoor humidifier market for the year 2013, in terms of value percentage has been discussed.

North America Indoor Humidifier Market Segmentation:

North America Indoor Humidifier Market, by Product

Ultrasonic Humidifier

Warm-mist Humidifier

Evaporative Humidifier

Vaporizers

Steam to Steam Humidifier

North America Indoor Humidifier Market, by Application

Industrial IT Industry Automotive Industry Healthcare Industry Textile, Wood, paper and Pulp Industry Food and Beverage Industry



Commercial Educational Institutes Retail and Cold Stores Enterprises Media and Entertainment



North America Indoor Humidifier Market, by Geography

U.S. West U.S. Mid-West U.S. North-East U.S. South U.S.

