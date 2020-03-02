Industrial Emission Control Systems Market Projected To Exhibit A High CAGR From 2015 – 2023

This research study analyzes the market for industrial emission control systems in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The industrial emission control systems market has been segmented on the basis of emission source, type of emission control device, and geography. The geographical segmentation includes regions which are further divided into eight countries (major players in the global industrial emission control systems market. For the research, 2014 has been taken as the base year, while all forecasts have been given for the period from 2015 to 2023. Market data for all the segments has been provided at the regional as well as country-specific level from 2015 to 2023.

The report provides a broad competitive analysis of companies engaged in the industrial emission control systems business. The report also includes the key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the global industrial emission control systems market. These market dynamics were analyzed in detail and are illustrated in the report with the help of supporting graphs and tables.

The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the global industrial emission control systems market with the help of Porter’s Five Forces model. This analysis helps in understanding the five major forces that affect the structure and profitability of the global industrial emission control systems market. The forces analyzed are bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition.

The high-level analysis in the report provides detailed insights into the industrial emission control systems business globally. There are currently numerous drivers of the market. The most prominent drivers include stringent government regulations and emission standards, and growing demand for power in the wake of industrialization in the emerging markets. Market attractiveness analysis was carried out for the industrial emission control systems market on the basis of end-use. Market attractiveness was estimated on the basis of common parameters that directly impact the market in different regions.

The industrial emission control systems market was segmented on the basis of emission source (power plants, chemical process industry, marine industry, waste to energy industry, and other industries), device type (electrostatic precipitators, catalytic reactors, incinerators, filters, and others), and geography. The industrial emission control systems market was analyzed across four geographies: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (the Middle East, South America, and Africa). Regional data has been provided for each sub-segment of the industrial emission control systems market.

Key players in the industrial emission control systems market include Alstom Group, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., GEA Group AG, Johnson Matthey PLC, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Limited (MHPS), CECO Environmental Corp., and BASF Catalysts LLC. The report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial details, business strategies, and recent developments.

Industrial Emission Control Systems Market: By Emission Source

Power Plants

Chemical Process Industry

Marine Industry

Waste to Energy Industry

Other Industries

Industrial Emission Control Systems Market: By Device Type

Electrostatic Precipitators

Catalytic Reactors

Incinerators

Filters

Others

Industrial Emission Control Systems Market: By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

