Industrial Robotics Market Analysis of Top Manufacturers, Size & Share, CAGR, Imports and Exports of Forecast Years 2014 – 2020

The rising demand for industrial robots across different industry verticals, regions and applications is propelling the industrial robotics market during the forecast period 2014 to 2020. Globally, Asia Pacific is analyzed to be fastest growing market largely due to the research and development infrastructure growth in countries such as Japan, Australia, China and India.

The adoption of robotics in small and medium enterprises (SME’s) is further expected to bolster the industrial robotics market in the Asia Pacific region. Additionally, the demand for industrial robots across major application segments such as electrical, consumer electronics, and automotives is further expected to fuel growth over the forecast period 2014 to 2020.

Countries such as Italy, Germany, France, and the U.K are expected to be key contributors to the growth of industrial robotics market in the European region. In North America, Mexico is expected to offer tremendous potential across varied application sectors in the coming years. Thus, the market for industrial robotics is expected to witness healthy growth across varied industry verticals and regions.

This market research studies the industrial robotics market on a global level and estimates the market in terms of revenue (USD billion) from 2014 to 2020. It identifies the drivers and restraints affecting the market and studies their impact over the forecast period 2014 to 2020. In addition, the report also analyzes the opportunities for growth in the industrial robotics market over the forecast period.

The report segments the industrial robotics market based on types of robots such as cylindrical robots, articulated robots, Cartesian robots, SCARA robots, and other types of robots. The market has further been segmented on the basis of industries served which comprises electrical & electronics industry, automotive industry, machinery industry, chemical, rubber & plastics industry, metals industry, precision & optics industry, food & beverages industry, and other types of industries.

Besides, the report segments the market based on functions, which includes materials handling function, soldering and welding function, assembling & disassembling function, milling, cutting and processing function, painting and dispensing function, and other types of functions.

Finally, the report segments the market on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW). All these segments have been further estimated in terms of revenue (USD billion).

A comprehensive analysis of the value chain offers an enhanced understanding of the market. A detailed Porter’s five forces analysis has been provided for a better perceptive of the intensity of competition in the industrial robotics market. The study further includes a market attractiveness analysis, wherein industrial robotics applications have been benchmarked based on their growth rate, market size, and overall attractiveness.

The industrial robotics market report provides company market share analysis of key players. These players have been profiled on aspects such as company overview, financial overview, business strategy, SWOT analysis, and recent developments in the market. Some of the key players profiled include Denso Corporation, KUKA Robotics Corporation, FANUC Ltd., and Yaskawa Motoman Robotics among others.

Industrial Robotics Market: By geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Industrial Robotics Market: By types

Cartesian

Articulated

Cylindrical

SCARA

Others

Industrial Robotics Market: By industry

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Machinery

Chemical, Rubber & Plastics

Food & Beverages

Metals

Precision & Optics

Others

Industrial Robotics Market: By function