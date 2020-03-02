Insight on the Growth of Global Monazite Market Growth with Challenges, Standardization, Competitive Market Share and Top Players Hongyuan Rare Earth, Xiangjiang River Rare Earth

Overview of Monazite Market Report 2019

Monazite is a rare phosphate mineral with a chemical composition of (Ce, La, Nd, Th) (PO4, SiO4). It usually occurs in small isolated grains, as an accessory mineral in igneous and metamorphic rocks such as granite, pegmatite, schist, and gneiss. These grains are resistant to weathering and become concentrated in soils and sediments downslope from the host rock. When in high enough concentrations, they are mined for their rare earth and thorium content.

Currently, some companies in China can produce Monazite product. The main market players are Hongyuan Rare Earth, Xiangjiang River Rare Earth, etc. The production of monazite decreases from 18365 Ton in 2011 to 7700 Ton in 2016.

In Monazite market, the revenue of monazite decreases from 2383000 K RMB in 2011 to 323850 K RMB in 2016. Hongyuan Rare Earth occupied 61.16% of the production market in 2015. Xiangjiang River Rare Earth has around 38.84% of the China industry.

China has banned a single quarry mining live alone. And the main sources of Monazite are the domestic mineral processing enterprises or import the sand containing zircon. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Monazite industry.

The Monazite Market report provides key driving factors which can be used to cultivate the business enterprise Globally. Monazite Market report employs the sophisticated technological systems demands which can be harmonious on the specific market by each parameter are strictly cited in this report.

Segmentation by product type :

Acid cracking, Alkaline cracking

Segmentation by application :

Chemical, Metallurgy, Electronic, Medical, Others

This report also splits the market by region :

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The key manufacturers covered in this report :

Hongyuan Rare Earth, Xiangjiang River Rare Earth, Shenghe Resources, VV Mineral, Medallion Resources, …

The scope of this report centers on key market analyses, market drivers & challenges, and competitive analysis & trends. Research report examines each market and its applications, regulatory scenario, technological innovations, Monazite market projections, market sizes, and shares. Moreover, the Monazite market report examines the most recent trends, pipeline products and developments in the Monazite market. Complete profiles of leading organizations in the market are also mentioned in this report.

