Instrumented Bearing Market Size, Share And Trends Analysis Report By Product, By End-user And Segment Forecasts 2014 – 2020

Bearings are machine elements that are primarily used for reducing friction between moving parts. Instrumented bearings are integrated with sensor units for measuring angular position of the rotatable ring with respect to the fixed ring of the bearing. The information collected through these sensors are used in various applications such as anti lock braking system, adaptive cruise control, tire pressure monitoring system and other industrial sectors.

The global instrumented bearing market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand of bearings across various application sectors such as automotive, defense and aerospace and industrial sector. The increase in automobile production globally is stimulating the growth in demand for instrumented bearings and associated components. Instrumented bearings are used in various automotive systems such as antilock braking systems (ABS) and electronic stability control (ESC) among others. Aerospace equipment was the fastest revenue generating end-use segment in 2014.

Factors such as rising demand from defense and aerospace industries and need for energy efficient solutions in various industries is also expected to influence the market growth. Aerospace equipment requires specialized bearings that are used for mission critical applications. These bearings need to be monitored very closely in order to ensure zero error operability.

Asia Pacific led the global instrumented bearing market in 2014 and the region is expected to continue its dominance in 2020. The region’s dominance is due to growing industrialization in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Moreover, increasing motor vehicle production in the region is further contributing to the growth of instrumented bearing market in Asia Pacific. North America and Europe followed Asia Pacific in the global instrumented bearing market to collectively account for more than 40% of the global market revenue share in 2014. Europe registered fastest growth from 2014 to 2020, owing to its flourishing automobile industry.

This market research study analyzes the instrumented bearing market on a global level and provides estimates in terms of revenue (USD million) from 2014 to 2020. It recognizes the drivers and restraints affecting the industry and analyzes their impact over the forecast period.

The market has been segmented on the basis of geography as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (RoW), and these have been estimated in terms of revenue (USD billion). In addition, the report has segments based on end-use, which includes automotive, aerospace equipment, power transmission equipment, construction machinery, farm and gardening machinery, oilfield machinery and others.

It also has segments on the basis of product type which includes instrumented ball bearings, instrumented plain bearings, instrumented roller bearings and others. All these segments have also been estimated on the basis of geography in terms of revenue (USD million).

For better understanding of the instrumented bearing market, we have given a detailed analysis of the supply chain. A detailed Porter’s five forces analysis has been given for the better understanding of the intensity of the competition present in the market. Furthermore, the study comprises a market attractiveness analysis, where the applications are benchmarked based on their market scope, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis of various industry participants. The key players have also been included on the basis of regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Major market participants mentioned in this report include SKF Group, Schaeffler Group, The Timken Company, NTN Corporation, JTEKT Corporation, NSK Ltd., and others.

The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of all the above segments with respect to the following regions: