Label Free Detection (LFD) Market Segment 2018 by Recent Developments, Market Scope and Outlook Forecast to 2023

Competitive Insight:

Label Free Detection (LFD) market report includes the leading companies Ametek Inc., Corning Incorporated, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffman-La Roche AG, General Electric Company, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Horiba Ltd., Malvern Panalytical, PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, and TA Instruments . The companies are also trying to control the market by investing in research and development.

Aug 2017: Malvern Panalytical, a global leader in analytical characterization technology development, announced a collaboration with specialist Internet of Things (IoT) company, TetraScience, to deploy IoT-enabled capabilities and connectivity for its instruments. The objective of the collaboration will be to provide access to customized dashboards, data collection and analytics, and system scheduling and monitoring.

Regional Perception: Label Free Detection (LFD) Market report includes information like market share, price, growth rate, consumption, capacity, production, import, export based on the regional analysis. US, Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, GCC, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina.

Drivers

– Innovations in Label-Free Detection Technologies

– Increasing R&D Activities Through Research Partnerships Between Pharmaceutical Companies and Academic Institutes

– Increasing Pharmaceutical Outsourcing

Restraints

– High Cost of Instruments

– Issues in Sensitivty and Throughput

Opportunities

– Development of More Sensitive Label-Free Technologies

– Rising Life Science Research Activities in Emerging Markets