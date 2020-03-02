Laser Cutting Machines Market Analysis of Top Manufacturers, Size & Share, CAGR, Imports and Exports of Forecast Years 2014 – 2020

The laser cutting machine is a machine which uses laser beam to cut materials such as acrylic, plastic, wood, fabric, and many other non-metallic materials. The laser cutting machines initially casts laser beam on the surface of work piece, melts it and finally evaporates the particular area of work piece using the energy released by laser. Furthermore, the laser cutting technique is able to improve working efficiency and reduce cost. Laser cutting machines are widely used to process metal and non-metal materials. It also symbolizes significant manufacturing tools, which are important to the production of a range of finished goods and manufactured parts.

Among all the application segments, industrial segment holds the largest market share at present in the laser cutting machines market. However, consumer electronics and defense and aerospace are expected to be the fastest growing application segments globally. The global laser cutting machines market is expected to witness a substantial growth during the forecast period. This is due to its increasing demand across various end use industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, defense and aerospace, industrial and others globally.

This market research study analyzes the laser cutting machines market on a global level and provides estimates in terms of revenue (USD billion) from 2014 to 2020. The report identifies the drivers and restraints impacting the industry and analyzes their impact over the forecast period. Moreover, it identifies the significant opportunities for market growth in the coming years.

North America represents the largest market for laser cutting machines. In 2014, North America accounted for more than 30% revenue share in the global laser cutting machines market. However, Asia-Pacific is the growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2014 to 2020. The region is expected to be the fastest growing region due to significant growth in GDP of countries such as China, India, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan and several others. Moreover, positive growth prospects in GDP of these countries is expected to help the region to dominate the laser cutting machines market in the coming few years.

The report segments the market on the basis of geography as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (RoW) and these have been estimated in terms of revenue (USD million). In addition, the market is segmented based on the technology, which includes solid state lasers, gas lasers and semiconductor lasers.

Moreover, the market is segmented on the basis of process as fusion cutting, flame cutting and sublimation cutting. Furthermore, the market is segmented based on the end use industry, which include automotive, consumer electronics, defense and aerospace, industrial and others. All these segments have also been estimated on the basis of geography in terms of revenue (USD million).

For better understanding of the laser cutting machines market, we have given a detailed analysis of the supply chain. A detailed Porter’s five forces analysis has been given for a better understanding of the intensity of the competition present in the market. Furthermore, the study comprises a market attractiveness analysis, where the applications are benchmarked based on their market scope, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis of various industry participants. The key players have also been profiled on the basis of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and the recent developments in the field of laser cutting machines. Major market participants profiled in this report include Amada Miyachi CO, Bystronic Incorporation, ALPHA Laser GmbH, Coherent Incorporation, DPSS Lasers Incorporation, Trumpf Laser GMBH + Co. Kg and IPG Photonics Corporation among others.

Laser Cutting Machines Market: By geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Laser Cutting Machines Market: By technology

Solid state lasers

Gas lasers

Semiconductor lasers

Laser Cutting Machines Market: By process

Fusion cutting

Flame cutting

Sublimation cutting

Laser Cutting Machines Market: By end use industry

Automotive

Consumer electronics

Defense and aerospace

Industrial

Others

The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of all the above segments with respect to the following regions: