Latest Trends of HEALTHCARE REVENUE CYCLE MANAGEMENT (RCM) GLOBAL MARKET SIZE, STATUS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

Latest Update “Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025” with Industries Survey | Global Current Growth and Future.

This report focuses on the global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) development in United States, Europe and China.

The healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) is a software, which manages organization claims processing, payment, and revenue generation. The major role of the software is managing patient revenue cycle of hospital or other healthcare organizations.

During the last decade, RCM has got huge attention. Increasing recovery audits, changing government regulations, increasing healthcare revenue and increasing adoption of the RCM software by healthcare organization, and growing number of hospital & healthcare services drive the market growth.

– The key players covered in this study



Epic Systems Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Cerner Corporation

General Electric

Allscripts

Quest Diagnostic

Siemens Healthcare

AdvantEdge Healthcare

CareCloud

Acelerartech

– Market segment by Type, the product can be split into



On-Premises

Cloud-Based

– Market segment by Application, split into



Hospitals

Ambulatory Services

– Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers



United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

– The study objectives of this report are:



To analyze global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) are as follows:



History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

