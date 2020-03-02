Liquid Paraffin Market increasing demand with key Players Sasol, Shell, Exxon Mobil, Farabi Petrochem

Overview of Liquid Paraffin Market Report 2019

Liquid Paraffin (sometimes also called Base Oil，White Mineral Oil，Liquid Paraffin Wax，Normal Paraffin，White Oil etc.) is a transparent, colourless, odourless, or almost odourless, oily liquid composed of saturated hydrocarbons came from petroleum, coal or natural gas etc. It is a complex composition of hydrocarbons and consists mainly of mixtures of straight-chain alkanes.

The liquid paraffin industry concentration is not high; there are a large number of manufacturers in the world, top ten players took up 2/3 of the global total market. But, the largest two producers share over 70% in China in the past years.

Many companies usually have several plants; and some plants are close to raw material source, such as China, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, India, Malaysia, etc. There are some international big companies set up factories in Middle East, such as Shell, Sasol, Exxon Mobil, etc. because of the rich oil and gas resources there.

With the technology development of surfactant, many new types (E.g. MES) are replacing the traditional surfactant LBS, which is the end downstream of liquid paraffin. As we know, Sasol acquired the Condea, once the largest producer of liquid paraffin, but closed the paraffin plants with an output of about 200 K MT in Italy in 2007, after two years, Exxon Mobil closed its n- paraffin business. Simultaneously, Shell, Sasol and Exxon Mobil developed their GTL (Gas to liquid) business in Middle East in 2000s. Now, the Middle East becomes a new important market of liquid paraffin and LAB, etc.

The liquid paraffin, especially heavy liquid paraffin in China is mainly used to manufacture chlorinated paraffin 52, although liquid paraffin can be used in cosmetic, food, drugs, additives, solutions, etc.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Segmentation by product type :

Light Liquid Paraffin, Heavy Liquid Paraffin

Segmentation by application :

LAB, Chlorinated paraffin, Other

This report also splits the market by region :

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The key manufacturers covered in this report :

Sasol, Shell, Exxon Mobil, Farabi Petrochem, Savita, Nippon Oil, CEPSA, SEOJIN CHEM, Sonneborn, MORESCO, KDOC, Atlas Setayesh Mehr, Gandhar Oil, FPCC, UNICORN, Sovereign, CNPC, Sinopec, ChemChina, Yitai Petro

The scope of this report centers on key market analyses, market drivers & challenges, and competitive analysis & trends. Research report examines each market and its applications, regulatory scenario, technological innovations, Liquid Paraffin market projections, market sizes, and shares. Moreover, the Liquid Paraffin market report examines the most recent trends, pipeline products and developments in the Liquid Paraffin market. Complete profiles of leading organizations in the market are also mentioned in this report.

