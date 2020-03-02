Material Handling Robots Market: Suitability and the substantial cost reduction offered by these robots also drives market demand

Rapid growth in industrialization has brought in tremendous technological advancements in the manufacturing sector through the inclusion of robotics in daily processes. With the emergence of megastructures and smart factories, material handling robots are increasingly adopted in manufacturing units to transport materials from one place to another. Material handling robots are used in various streams such as pick and place, palletizing/depalletizing, and the packaging sector. They are used to improve material handling efficiency, flexibility, and constancy in the manufacturing processes. The use of material handling robots in a production plant not only reduces the ergonomic threats but also helps to improve the lean management system of the business.

The major reason to adopt material handling systems across various industries is, they reduce the number of trips that take place from one workstation to another. Furthermore, material handling robots are cost-effective and have the ability to manage several materials simultaneously. The time needed for the loading and unloading of materials during the production and packaging processes is also minimized by material handling robots. These robots have manipulator arms, which have the strength, agility, and speed to load or unload trucks. Material handling robots mechanize the most tedious, dull, and unsafe jobs in a production line. They improve the efficiency of the production line and elevate customer satisfaction by providing better-quality products in proper time intervals.

Material handling robots can manage case-picking functions and can also handle carts for contentment centers or manufacturing process for parts to the lines of operation. The lifting capacity of material handling robots can be over 150 lbs (68 kg). The twin arm manipulator can lift and handle almost every warehoused material. These robots help reduce workplace fatigue and injury.

Increases in the number of manufacturing facilities and the growth of production plants are among the major drivers of the material handling robotics market. The ability to simplify and decrease time consumption in production functions, while enhancing dependability, accuracy, and the involvement of low task force are the additional market drivers. The development of the material handling robotics market is expected to rise due to the suitability and the substantial cost reduction offered by these robots. Sorting systems, sliding belts, picking systems, and material putting robots are some of the material handling robots that have gained significance in recent years. The initial investment required for material handling robots is high, but in the long run these robots provide a competitive edge.

By end user, the global material handling robots market can be segmented as automotive, chemical, electrical and electronics, industrial machinery, food and beverage, and others. By type, the market is segmented into transportation handling robots, positioning, unit load formation robots, and storage, identification, and control robots. Transportation handling robots can be further classified as robotic industrial trucks, conveyers, and industrial robotic cranes.

Major vendors associated with material handling robots are ABB Pte Ltd., Adept Technology Inc., Machinery Automation & Robotics Pty Ltd., Daihen Engineering Co Ltd, Denso Wave Inc, Epson America, Inc., FANUC CORP, KUKA Robotics Corporation, Kawasaki Robotics Inc., Nachi Robotic Systems Inc., Staubli International AG, Toshiba Machine Corp., and Yaskawa Motoman Robotics.