Mechanical Computer-aided Design (MCAD) 2019 Global Market Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2025

MCAD is a CAD software used for mechanical designs. The software provides vector-based graphics for drafting or raster graphics for showing the overall appearance of designed objects.

High demand for cloud-based MCAD software will be a key trend for market growth. The demand for cloud-based MCAD software solutions is increasing in the market due to advantages such as vast space for data storage, ease of access, flexibility, and security.

In 2018, the global Mechanical Computer-aided Design (MCAD) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Mechanical Computer-aided Design (MCAD) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mechanical Computer-aided Design (MCAD) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Autodesk

Dassault SystèMes

PTC

Siemens PLM Software

3D Systems

Altair

Cadonix

FreeCAD

IronCAD

Kubotek

Nemetschek

Anosoft

Caddie Software

Menhirs

AriCAD

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Industrial Machinery Industry

Automotive Industry

Aerospace and Defense Industry

Electrical and Electronics Industry

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Mechanical Computer-aided Design (MCAD) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mechanical Computer-aided Design (MCAD) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mechanical Computer-aided Design (MCAD) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Mechanical Computer-aided Design (MCAD) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud-based

1.4.3 On-Premises

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Mechanical Computer-aided Design (MCAD) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Industrial Machinery Industry

1.5.3 Automotive Industry

1.5.4 Aerospace and Defense Industry

1.5.5 Electrical and Electronics Industry

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

