Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market Analysis of Top Manufacturers, Size & Share, CAGR, Imports and Exports of Forecast Years 2017 – 2025

Medical imaging equipment need preventive and periodical maintenance and repairing to safeguard their precision and operational efficiency. Service providers in the medical imaging equipment marketare in-house engineers who frequently call on the diagnostic imaging team to troubleshoot difficult equipment problems.

The global medical imaging equipment services market comprises service providers such as Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Independent Service Providers (ISP), who provide the following services: equipment removal & relocation, equipment repair & maintenance, refurbished systems, technical training, and software upgrades. Emergence of hospital-centric business model favoring long-term partnerships, technological upgrades in service offerings, and rise in demand for advanced diagnostics for life-threatening diseases are the major factors estimated to fuel the growth of the medical imaging equipment services market by the end of 2025.

This report on the global medical imaging equipment services market comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about the various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on service type, service provider, modality, end-user, and geography.

A detailed analysis of key vendors and a distributor’s analysis for medical imaging equipment services are also provided in the report, in terms of major players. Furthermore, the report comprises a snapshot about the rising adoption of remote monitoring technology by medical service providers. Winning imperatives of prominent players have been provided to understand the competitive scenario of the global market. The report projects the evolving trends in the medical imaging services market.

An overview of installed base by key countries is provided for the Computed Tomography (CT) and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) segments for better understanding of regional adoption and demand for these two modalities. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market has been provided in the market overview section.

In addition, the section provides competitive matrix and company profiles to project the competitive landscape of the market. It also presents market attractiveness analysis for each geography and market share analysis for each key player, thereby offering a thorough examination of the overall competitive scenario of the global medical imaging equipment services market.

Global Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market: Key Segments

The global medical imaging equipment services market has been segmented on the basis of service type, service provider, modality, and end-user. Based on service type, the global medical imaging equipment services market has been categorized into equipment removal & relocation, equipment repair & maintenance, refurbished systems, technical training, and software upgrades. In terms of service provider, the global medical imaging equipment services market has been divided into Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Independent Service Organizations. Various modalities available in the medical imaging equipment services market are Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), ultrasound, x-ray, and others. On the basis of end-user, the medical imaging equipment services market has been segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and others.

The segments have been analyzed based on technological advancements, regional demand for services, regulatory policies for medical imaging equipment services, and ongoing R&D on medical imaging equipment services. Market size and forecast for each of the segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Global Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global medical imaging equipment services market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region, such as North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Region, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). Market size and forecast for each of these regions and countries have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Profiled in the Report

The report profiles the major players of the global medical imaging equipment services market along with their company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies covered in the report are GE Healthcare (General Electric Company), Hitachi, Ltd., Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Universal Hospital Services, Inc., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Althea Group, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION (Canon Inc.), and Carestream Health (ONEX Corporation).

The global medical imaging equipment services market has been segmented as follows:

By Service Provider

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Independent Service Providers

By Service Type

Equipment Removal & Relocation

Equipment Repair & Maintenance

Refurbished Systems

Technical Training

Software Upgrade

By Modality

Computed Tomography (CT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Ultrasound

X-ray

Others

By End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Geography

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany U.K France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa South Africa GCC Region Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



