Medium and High Power Motors Market Overview by Business Manufactures with Forecast Analysis 2013 – 2019

Improving financial position is motivating market participants to invest in the medium and high power motors market. Due to rising electricity consumption countries across implementing stringent regulations and motivating use of energy efficient electric motors through incentive plans for replacement of less efficient electric motors. This is increasing the demand for energy efficient medium and high power electric motors.

This study medium and high power motors highlights current development and dynamics in the global market. The report includes key drivers and restraints that affecting the growth of the global as well as regional medium and high voltage electric motors markets. In addition, the report also provides detailed information about electric motors efficiency standards in major countries and their impact on the growth of this market.

The report provides estimate and forecast for each category of medium and high power motors in the global as well as in regional markets. High lever analysis such as Porter’ Five Forces, value chain analysis and competitive landscape identify degree of competition and challenges for stakeholders looking to expand in this market. Porter’s Five Forces included in the report determines industry attractiveness and competitive intensity in the global medium and high voltage motors market.

In addition, market attractiveness analysis included in the report highlights the key market segments in this market. We have segmented the global medium and high voltage motors market based on horse power, type, application and efficiency class. Each of these segments provides market size and forecast for the period 2011- 2019 and highlights key influencing and challenging factors for that segment.

Regional market analysis included in the report provides in-depth analysis for regional markets include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the Word. The in-depth analysis is done exclusively to cover all current trends and future activities thoroughly and also highlights the key developments in the growth of this market through 2013 – 2019.

The report also highlights entry barriers and market winning strategies to be considered by stakeholders who expect to venture in this industry in the next six years. In addition, this study also includes recommendations for both established players and new entrants in this market based on current market dynamics and expected future outlook. To assist in formulation, the report also includes company profiles of leading players in the global market, market winning strategies implemented by them and recent developments in this market.

This study will help manufacturers, component and raw material suppliers and distributors in the medium and high power electric motors engineering field to plan and develop their strategies in potential regional markets, technologies and product segment.

Market segmentation

The medium and high power motors market is segmented as below:

By Output Power

Medium Power Motors (Output between 0.746 KW and 200 KW)

High Power Motors (Output > 200 KW)

Medium Power Motors Market by Type

AC motors Single Phase Motors Three Phase Motors



DC Motors Brushed Motors Brushless DC Motors



High Power Motors Market, by Type

AC motors Single Phase Motors Three Phase Motors



DC Motors Brushed Motors Brushless DC Motors



By Efficiency Class

IE1 (Standard Efficiency)

IE2 (High Efficiency)

IE3 (Premium Efficiency)

IE4 (Super Premium Efficiency)

Non Regulated

By End-Use Industry

Motor Vehicle Manufacturers

HVAC Manufacturers

Industrial Machinery Petro Chemical and Oil Refining` Food and Beverage Medical Equipments Pulp and Paper Mining and Construction Equipments Other Industrial Machinery and Tools (Includes Industrial Escalators, Elevators, Machine Tools etc)



Aerospace and Other Transportation

Commercial and Other Industries Water treatment Power Generation



By Geography