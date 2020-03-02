Medium and Large Satellite Market for Space Industry – North America holding a prominent market share

Medium and large satellite are satellites weighing from 500 Kg to above. Micro satellites are often used because of their low cost and fast development schedules, and in particular because they make independent or dedicated, as opposed to general-purpose imaging missions affordable. However, these very small spacecraft present many constraints to the design of imaging payloads. To overcome this constraint, medium and large satellites are manufactured to send multiple sensors at a single time.

The Electrical Propulsion (EP) system is a technology that makes use of electrical power to accelerate a propellant by different possible electrical and/or magnetic means.The use of electrical power enhances the propulsive performances of the EP thrusters compared to conventional chemical thrusters. These reduce the mass of satellite and cuts down the launch cost.

Hence, electric propulsion systems are expected to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, there are three types of electric propulsion systems categorized according to the method used to accelerate the propellant: electrothermal, electrostatic, and electromagnetic. Electrothermal propulsion systems accelerate the propellant using heating, whereas electromagnetic and electrostatic propulsion systems accelerate the ionized propellant by means of magnetic field and electric field.

In terms of application, the communication segment is anticipated to constitute a significant share in 2018. The segment is expected to be driven by factors such as the rising demand for next generation communication systems.This can be further attributed to the requirement for higher bandwidth to provide faster Internet, broadcasting, and radio services.

Medium and large satellites can be used to provide robust and sophisticated secure communications network in the military sector. Additionally, satellite communication technology has been used as a means to connect to the internet via broadband data connections from remote areas and hence contributes to the growth of the market.

In terms of geography, the global medium and large satellite market for space industryhas been classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is anticipated to hold a significant share of the market over the forecast period followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. This is primarily due to the United States. Early technology penetration and high space budgets are some factors that provide dominance to the region.