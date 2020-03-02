Mobile Accelerator Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 28.6% during the forecast period 2018 to 2026

Mobile Accelerators Market – Snapshot

Mobile accelerators are used to increase the speed of application development as well as to enable access to applications more efficiently on a mobile phone. Furthermore, this technology is intended to speed up web content, network and mobile applications, and for streamlining the web performance. Applications of mobile accelerators include WAN optimization, device acceleration, content acceleration, and others. The technology also offers enhanced user experience, reduces complex features, and increases revenues.

In terms of component of the market, source optimization is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. Growth of source optimization is mainly supported by the growing demand for the optimization of web, content, and network with an aim to enhance the user quality of experience (QOE) and infrastructure performance. Majority of app developers are using mobile accelerators in order to modularize the application development effort. Furthermore, mobile accelerator technology assists network providers to overcome major glitches such as round trip time (RTT) and latency, and improves performance, availability, and scalability, thereby reducing complication for mobile users. In addition, rising consumption of data across the world, along with the growing requirement for mobility has propelled the demand for mobile accelerators.

The global mobile accelerator market is witnessing strong growth due to factors such as growing usage of smartphones and tablets and increasing usage of social media applications. Mobile video usage continues to rise with the widespread use of tablets and smartphones globally. Hence, the need for mobile accelerators is growing continuously to improve the application performance in terms of speed, auto upgrade, etc. Furthermore, people are spending more time on social media and related platforms; therefore, they are in continuous search of new applications related to games, online shopping, and content, which is further accelerating the demand for mobile accelerators for enhanced performance of the applications. Increasing preference of customers for high speed and minimal downloading time is driving the demand for mobile accelerators globally. Additionally, the mobile accelerator market is further fueled by the growing accessibility of Internet services in developing nations such as China, India, Brazil, and Russia. These countries are getting government support for the development of electronic infrastructure, which includes Internet connectivity.

The global mobile accelerator market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 28.6% during the forecast period 2018 to 2026 and was valued at US$ 1,672.4 Mn in 2017. In 2017, in terms of app type, gaming accounted for the largest share, in terms of revenue of the global mobile accelerators market. Furthermore, e-commerce app type segment is anticipated to gain major share during the forecast period.

The global market for mobile accelerators has been segmented on the basis of component, app type, end-user, and geographic regions. On the basis of component, the market has been segmented into source optimization, network optimization, and client/device optimization. On the basis of app type, the market is segmented into gaming, business, education, travel, entertainment, banking, health & fitness, e-commerce, social networking, and location based service app. Furthermore, based on end-user, the market is categorized into content providers, service providers, and network infrastructure providers.

In terms of geography, the global mobile accelerators market is bifurcated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the market for mobile accelerators in Asia Pacific is expected to hold dominant position throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific region contributes major market share due to the heavy adoption of mobile applications as well as continuous growth in the usage of smartphones among the millennial.

The global mobile accelerator market includes different players such as RapidValue IT Services Private Limited, Flash Networks Ltd., Instart Logic Inc., Cloudflare Inc., ITway Solutions LTD., Equinix, Inc., Limelight Networks Inc., IBM Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc. and Akamai Technologies, Inc.