Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Analysis, Trends – Industry Forecast to 2019-2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Analysis Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

Multimedia is content that uses a combination of different content forms such as text, audio, images, animations, video and interactive content.

Multimedia can be recorded and played, displayed, interacted with or accessed by information content processing devices, such as computerized and electronic devices, but can also be part of a live performance. The global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Mobile Handset Multimedia IC volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Mobile Handset Multimedia IC market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Ambarella

Apple

Broadcom

Ceva

DSP Group

Freescale Semiconductor

Marvell Technology Group

NVIDIA

Qualcomm

Sigma Designs

STMicroelectronics

Samsung

Actions Semiconductor

Ali Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Graphics ICs

Audio ICs

Others Segment by Application

Smart Phone

Feature Phone

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mobile Handset Multimedia IC

1.2 Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Graphics ICs

1.2.3 Audio ICs

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Segment by Application

1.3.1 Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Smart Phone

1.3.3 Feature Phone

1.3 Global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Size

1.4.1 Global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Production

3.4.1 North America Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Production

3.5.1 Europe Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Business

7.1 Ambarella

7.1.1 Ambarella Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Ambarella Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Apple

7.2.1 Apple Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Apple Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Broadcom

7.3.1 Broadcom Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Broadcom Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Ceva

7.4.1 Ceva Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Ceva Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 DSP Group

7.5.1 DSP Group Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 DSP Group Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Freescale Semiconductor

7.6.1 Freescale Semiconductor Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Freescale Semiconductor Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Marvell Technology Group

7.7.1 Marvell Technology Group Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Marvell Technology Group Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 NVIDIA

7.8.1 NVIDIA Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 NVIDIA Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Qualcomm

7.9.1 Qualcomm Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Qualcomm Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Sigma Designs

7.10.1 Sigma Designs Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Sigma Designs Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 STMicroelectronics

7.12 Samsung

7.13 Actions Semiconductor

7.14 Ali

8 Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Mobile Handset Multimedia IC

8.4 Mobile Handset Multimedia IC Industrial Chain Analysis

