Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Analysis, Trends – Industry Forecast to 2019-2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

Radio frequency (RF) is an oscillation rate of an alternating electric current or voltage or of a magnetic, electric or electromagnetic field or mechanical system in the frequency range from around twenty thousand times per second (20 kHz) to around three hundred billion times per second (300 GHz).

With RF developments, products like mobile handset radio frequency that are enabled with internet protocols embark upon their existence and expansion all over the world. The global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Broascom

Murata Manufacturing

Freescale

Fujitsu

NXP

Renesas

ROHM

Stmicroelectronics

Triquint Semiconductor

CREE

IQE

Toshiba

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Silicon Laboratories Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

N-Type Semiconductors

P-Type Semiconductors Segment by Application

Smart Phone

Feature Phone

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor

1.2 Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 N-Type Semiconductors

1.2.3 P-Type Semiconductors

1.3 Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Segment by Application

1.3.1 Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Smart Phone

1.3.3 Feature Phone

1.3 Global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Size

1.4.1 Global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Production

3.4.1 North America Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Production

3.5.1 Europe Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Business

7.1 Broascom

7.1.1 Broascom Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Broascom Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Murata Manufacturing

7.2.1 Murata Manufacturing Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Murata Manufacturing Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Freescale

7.3.1 Freescale Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Freescale Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Fujitsu

7.4.1 Fujitsu Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Fujitsu Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 NXP

7.5.1 NXP Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 NXP Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Renesas

7.6.1 Renesas Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Renesas Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 ROHM

7.7.1 ROHM Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 ROHM Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Stmicroelectronics

7.8.1 Stmicroelectronics Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Stmicroelectronics Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Triquint Semiconductor

7.9.1 Triquint Semiconductor Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Triquint Semiconductor Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 CREE

7.10.1 CREE Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 CREE Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 IQE

7.12 Toshiba

7.13 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

7.14 Silicon Laboratories

8 Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor

8.4 Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Industrial Chain Analysis

