Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Market Analysis, Trends – Industry Forecast to 2019-2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

Radio frequency (RF) is an oscillation rate of an alternating electric current or voltage or of a magnetic, electric or electromagnetic field or mechanical system in the frequency range from around twenty thousand times per second (20 kHz) to around three hundred billion times per second (300 GHz).

With RF developments, products like mobile handset radio frequency that are enabled with internet protocols embark upon their existence and expansion all over the world. The global Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Renesas

ROHM

Stmicroelectronics

Triquint Semiconductor

CREE

IQE

Toshiba

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Broascom

Murata Manufacturing

Freescale

Fujitsu

NXP Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Analog

Digital

Mixed Signal Segment by Application

Smart Phone

Feature Phone

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC

1.2 Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Analog

1.2.3 Digital

1.2.4 Mixed Signal

1.3 Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Segment by Application

1.3.1 Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Smart Phone

1.3.3 Feature Phone

1.3 Global Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Market Size

1.4.1 Global Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Production

3.4.1 North America Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Production

3.5.1 Europe Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Business

7.1 Renesas

7.1.1 Renesas Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Renesas Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 ROHM

7.2.1 ROHM Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 ROHM Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Stmicroelectronics

7.3.1 Stmicroelectronics Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Stmicroelectronics Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Triquint Semiconductor

7.4.1 Triquint Semiconductor Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Triquint Semiconductor Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 CREE

7.5.1 CREE Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 CREE Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 IQE

7.6.1 IQE Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 IQE Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Toshiba

7.7.1 Toshiba Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Toshiba Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

7.8.1 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Broascom

7.9.1 Broascom Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Broascom Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Murata Manufacturing

7.10.1 Murata Manufacturing Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Murata Manufacturing Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Freescale

7.12 Fujitsu

7.13 NXP

8 Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC

8.4 Mobile Handset RF (Radio Frequency) IC Industrial Chain Analysis

