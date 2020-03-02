Mobile Phone Power Management IC Market Analysis, Trends – Industry Forecast to 2019-2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Mobile Phone Power Management IC Market Analysis Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases.

Power management integrated circuits (power management ICs or PMICs or PMU as unit) are integrated circuits (or a system block in a system-on-a-chip device) for managing power requirements of the host system.

Consumers want smaller phones with maximum battery life and minimal battery charge time has driven development of various high performance and/or highly specialized power management integrated circuits (ICs). The global Mobile Phone Power Management IC market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Mobile Phone Power Management IC volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Mobile Phone Power Management IC market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Texas Instruments

Maxim Integrated

Dialog Semiconductor

ADI

NXP

On Semiconductor

Semtech

Infineon

Mitsubishi

ROHM

Toshiba

Renesas

ST Microelectronics

Fairchild Semiconductor Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Analog Integrated Circuits

Digital Integrated Circuits

Mixed Integrated Circuits Segment by Application

Smart Phone

Feature Phone

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Mobile Phone Power Management IC Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mobile Phone Power Management IC

1.2 Mobile Phone Power Management IC Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Mobile Phone Power Management IC Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Analog Integrated Circuits

1.2.3 Digital Integrated Circuits

1.2.4 Mixed Integrated Circuits

1.3 Mobile Phone Power Management IC Segment by Application

1.3.1 Mobile Phone Power Management IC Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Smart Phone

1.3.3 Feature Phone

1.3 Global Mobile Phone Power Management IC Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Mobile Phone Power Management IC Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Mobile Phone Power Management IC Market Size

1.4.1 Global Mobile Phone Power Management IC Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Mobile Phone Power Management IC Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Mobile Phone Power Management IC Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Mobile Phone Power Management IC Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Mobile Phone Power Management IC Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Mobile Phone Power Management IC Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Mobile Phone Power Management IC Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Mobile Phone Power Management IC Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Mobile Phone Power Management IC Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Mobile Phone Power Management IC Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Mobile Phone Power Management IC Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Mobile Phone Power Management IC Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Mobile Phone Power Management IC Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Mobile Phone Power Management IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Mobile Phone Power Management IC Production

3.4.1 North America Mobile Phone Power Management IC Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Mobile Phone Power Management IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Mobile Phone Power Management IC Production

3.5.1 Europe Mobile Phone Power Management IC Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Mobile Phone Power Management IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Mobile Phone Power Management IC Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Mobile Phone Power Management IC Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Mobile Phone Power Management IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Mobile Phone Power Management IC Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Mobile Phone Power Management IC Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Mobile Phone Power Management IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Mobile Phone Power Management IC Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Mobile Phone Power Management IC Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Mobile Phone Power Management IC Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Mobile Phone Power Management IC Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Mobile Phone Power Management IC Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Mobile Phone Power Management IC Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Mobile Phone Power Management IC Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Mobile Phone Power Management IC Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Mobile Phone Power Management IC Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Mobile Phone Power Management IC Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Mobile Phone Power Management IC Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Mobile Phone Power Management IC Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Mobile Phone Power Management IC Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Mobile Phone Power Management IC Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Mobile Phone Power Management IC Business

7.1 Texas Instruments

7.1.1 Texas Instruments Mobile Phone Power Management IC Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Mobile Phone Power Management IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Texas Instruments Mobile Phone Power Management IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Maxim Integrated

7.2.1 Maxim Integrated Mobile Phone Power Management IC Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Mobile Phone Power Management IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Maxim Integrated Mobile Phone Power Management IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Dialog Semiconductor

7.3.1 Dialog Semiconductor Mobile Phone Power Management IC Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Mobile Phone Power Management IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Dialog Semiconductor Mobile Phone Power Management IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 ADI

7.4.1 ADI Mobile Phone Power Management IC Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Mobile Phone Power Management IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 ADI Mobile Phone Power Management IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 NXP

7.5.1 NXP Mobile Phone Power Management IC Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Mobile Phone Power Management IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 NXP Mobile Phone Power Management IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 On Semiconductor

7.6.1 On Semiconductor Mobile Phone Power Management IC Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Mobile Phone Power Management IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 On Semiconductor Mobile Phone Power Management IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Semtech

7.7.1 Semtech Mobile Phone Power Management IC Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Mobile Phone Power Management IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Semtech Mobile Phone Power Management IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Infineon

7.8.1 Infineon Mobile Phone Power Management IC Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Mobile Phone Power Management IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Infineon Mobile Phone Power Management IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Mitsubishi

7.9.1 Mitsubishi Mobile Phone Power Management IC Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Mobile Phone Power Management IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Mitsubishi Mobile Phone Power Management IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 ROHM

7.10.1 ROHM Mobile Phone Power Management IC Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Mobile Phone Power Management IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 ROHM Mobile Phone Power Management IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Toshiba

7.12 Renesas

7.13 ST Microelectronics

7.14 Fairchild Semiconductor

8 Mobile Phone Power Management IC Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Mobile Phone Power Management IC Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Mobile Phone Power Management IC

8.4 Mobile Phone Power Management IC Industrial Chain Analysis

