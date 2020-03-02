New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Analysis, Trends – Industry Forecast to 2019-2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

Power electronics is the application of solid-state electronics to the control and conversion of electric power.

Pushed by aggressive targets in terms of CO2 emissions, electrification is undoubtedly the “greenest” option for car makers to use new energy. The global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Bosch

BYD

Continental

Delphi

Delta Electronics

Denso

Infineon

Semikron

Meidensha

Toshiba

Mitsubishi Electric

JEE Automation

Hyundai Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Battery Management System (BMS)

On-Board Charger

Inverter

Vehicle Control Unit (VCU)/Hybrid Control Unit (HCU)

Pedestrian Detection System

Others Segment by Application

Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics

1.2 New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Battery Management System (BMS)

1.2.3 On-Board Charger

1.2.4 Inverter

1.2.5 Vehicle Control Unit (VCU)/Hybrid Control Unit (HCU)

1.2.6 Pedestrian Detection System

1.2.7 Others

1.3 New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Segment by Application

1.3.1 New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicles

1.3.3 Electric Vehicles

1.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market by Region

1.3.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Size

1.4.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Production (2014-2025)

2 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Production

3.4.1 North America New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Production

3.5.1 Europe New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Business

7.1 Bosch

7.1.1 Bosch New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Bosch New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 BYD

7.2.1 BYD New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 BYD New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Continental

7.3.1 Continental New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Continental New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Delphi

7.4.1 Delphi New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Delphi New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Delta Electronics

7.5.1 Delta Electronics New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Delta Electronics New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Denso

7.6.1 Denso New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Denso New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Infineon

7.7.1 Infineon New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Infineon New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Semikron

7.8.1 Semikron New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Semikron New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Meidensha

7.9.1 Meidensha New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Meidensha New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Toshiba

7.10.1 Toshiba New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Toshiba New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Mitsubishi Electric

7.12 JEE Automation

7.13 Hyundai

8 New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics

8.4 New Energy Vehicle Power Electronics Industrial Chain Analysis

The report is readily available and can be dispatched within 4hr after payment confirmation.

