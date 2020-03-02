Now Available – US Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Market Report to 2024

The polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market in the U.S is highly competitive due to the presence of many local manufacturers and prevalence of low-cost generic drugs. However, manufacturers of brands in the country have strategically maintained their position in the market, owing to the unique value proposition and comparatively lesser side effects.

The analysts of Persistence Market Research, while drafting a report on the U.S. polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market titled Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Market: U.S. Industry Analysis and Forecast, 20162024, have observed that alliances with e-commerce partners and distribution agreements with strong local players is the key market strategy that is being followed by leading players in this market. While concentrating on target geographies, the analysts have further observed that the U.S. is a highly mature market where manufacturers are focused on developing advanced direct first line therapeutics for the treatment of polycystic ovarian syndrome with fewer side effects. Similarly, companies are also entering into strategic agreements with distributors and local players to increase the availability of their products in order to expand their market footprint.

After a detailed study of the U.S. polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market, the analysts have found that the U.S. shows a high prevalence rate of polycystic ovarian syndrome. This syndrome is associated with several other conditions such as type 2 diabetes mellitus, obesity, hirsutism and others. Also, women with polycystic ovarian syndrome are at a greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes mellitus. According to the report, the U.S. polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market comprises several pharmaceutical drugs manufacturers based in the U.S. However, due to lack of FDA approved drugs for PCOS treatment, the market is dominated by small generic drugs manufacturers. These companies follow strong marketing and distribution strategies for facilitating a higher adoption of their polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment drugs across the country.

The U.S. polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market report begins with an overview of the entire market. The report also underlines factors influencing the growth of the U.S. polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market along with a detailing of the key trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities for market players and regulations. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model along with important trends is included in the report to better equip clients with information and hidden insights. At the end of the report, Persistence Market Research provides key strategic recommendations for both existing and new players in the market to emerge sustainably profitable. A detailed analysis has been provided for each market segment in terms of market size, Y-o-Y growth rate, absolute $ opportunity, market attractiveness index and BPS analysis.

The next few sections provide a detailed analysis of every segment and sub-segment of the U.S. polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market. The report further highlights the growth trends of the polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market across the U.S and presents a market outlook for 20162024 showcasing key trends contributing to the growth of the polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market in the U.S. as well as an analysis of the extent to which drivers are influencing this market. The final section of the report includes detailed company profiles with company-specific long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the U.S polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market.

Market Segmentation

By Drug Class

Oral Contraceptives

Insulin Sensitizing Agents

Anti-Depressants

Ornithine

Decarboxylase Inhibitors

Aromatase Inhibitors and SERMs

Diuretics

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores / OTC

e-Commerce

Fertility Clinics

Research Methodology

The report considers 2015 as the base year and provides data for the forecast period 20162024. To deduce market size, the report considers various viewpoints based on extensive primary and secondary research. The report begins by sizing the current market a key indicator of how the market is likely to grow during the forecast period. Given the characteristics of the market, the report presents triangulated data on the basis of supply side and demand side analysis and other dynamics of the U.S polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market. Indicators such as the number of polycystic ovarian syndrome patients per year, diagnosis rate, treatment rate, etc., have been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers. Similarly, historical trends pertaining to the demand for drugs among polycystic ovarian syndrome patients have been analyzed to track data. Yearly change in inflation rate has not been factored while forecasting market numbers. Bottom-up approach has been used to assess market numbers for each product category, while top-down approach has been used to counter-validate the reached numbers.

Company Profiles

Sanofi

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Merck KGaA

AstraZeneca

Others

