Nutraceuticals Market Size is Expected to Reach $302,306 Million by 2022 with a CAGR of 7.04% From 2016 to 2022

Nutraceuticals are standardized grade of food sources derived from food sources with extra benefits in addition to basic nutritional value found in food. Integration of nutraceuticals with personal care has benefitted the market with cosmeceuticals owing to its anti-aging properties. In addition, increase in demand for nutraceutical in dietary supplements products is expected to drive the market owing to decreased use of genetically modified foods and crops. The expensive medical treatments have paved the way for nutraceuticals as an alternative to expensive drugs which is expected to boom in near future. However, production of nutraceuticals coupled with raw materials cost have increased substantially restricting the affordability of the consumers.

The global market is expected to be $184,092 million in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 7.04% from 2016 to 2022 to reach $302,306 million by 2022. The functional food segment dominated the market in 2015 with more than one-fourth share, in terms of revenue.

Both functional foods & beverages occupy three-fifth of the total volume by revenue. Functional medicines segment in the nutraceuticals industry, and emerges as the best alternative for normal medicines. Nutraceuticals influence drug metabolism, and can also boost the pharmaceuticals in the body when optimally balanced, thus opening lucrative business opportunities through patented combinations of nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals.

Asia-Pacific and Europe collectively contributed more than half of the share to the global nutraceuticals market revenue in 2015. India is expected to achieve a CAGR of 14.23% during the forecast period.

The top market players include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Royal DSM N.V., BASF SE, Nestle S.A., Groupe Danone S.A., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, PepsiCo Inc., Aland (Jiangsu) Nutraceutical Co., Ltd., and General Mills, Inc.

Top Investment Pockets:

The demand for functional foods and beverages has increased significantly in the past few years, due to the increase in the cost of medical treatment. The global nutraceuticals product market is lucrative; especially for omega-3 fatty acid fortified food and herbal extract nutraceutical types. Nutraceutical food products such as edible oil contain omega-3-fatty acid, which prevents the hardening of arteries. Therefore, the market is at its booming stage.

Cosmeceuticals are personal care products that contain skin care properties. These products contain nutraceuticals such as vitamins and antioxidants, which helps keep the skin infection free and healthy. Hence, the increase in demand for antioxidants and vitamins are expected to create new opportunities.

