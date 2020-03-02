Offshore Oil and Gas Communications Market to Growth at CAGR of 7.2 % by 2023 – Market Restraints, Research Methodology, Competitive Landscape Forecast

Offshore Oil & Gas Communications Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2%, (Ask for Sample Report) over the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Offshore Oil & Gas Communications Market Key Industry Players: ABB Ltd., Alcatel Lucent S.A., Baker Hughes Incorporated, CommScope Inc., Rignet Inc., AT&T Inc., ERF Wireless Inc., Redline Communications Inc., ITC Global Inc., Harris CapRock Communications Inc., Hughes Network Systems, LLC, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, SpeedCast International Limited, Tait Communications, Airspan Networks Inc., Commtel Networks, Inc..

Key Developments in the Offshore Oil & Gas Communications Market:

April 2018 – Global Marine Group, which provides fibre optic cable solutions to telecommunications, are building a company drawing on decades of experience in submarine cables that uses engineering capacity to provide clients in new markets with a growing range of services.