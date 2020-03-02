Optical Position Sensors Market To Exhibit Steadfast Expansion During 2012 – 2023

Optical position sensors are used to measure the position of a light or an object in one dimension, two dimensions or multiple axes as per the user’s requirement. Furthermore, the market is expected to grow due to ongoing technological innovation which is leading to the development of smaller and efficient chipsets and modules with added functions.

The market for optical position sensors in semiconductor modules and chips is growing rapidly during the forecast period. The changing government laws in Europe and North America is ensuring the need for enhanced safety in automobiles. The optical position sensors are being actively used to detect the vehicle position and act as a parking assistance.

In addition, these sensors are also being used to detect the position of the driver in case of an accident and release the air bags accordingly. Hence the rise in vehicle safety is driving the market for optical position sensors in semiconductor chips and modules market. Furthermore, the global demand for smart mobile devices such as smart phones and tablet is increasing rapidly. The highly competitive environment in the smart mobile devices market is ensuring the launch of technological advanced devices at affordable prices.

The optical position sensors Market are being used to improve the power management of these devices by detecting the external brightness and adjusting the backlight of the devices accordingly. In addition, the optical position sensors are also used for gesture detection of the smart phone by integrating features such as pinch to zoom and also other features which enables the users to control the smart devices without touching the screen physically.

However, there are no standard sets of rules to determine the performance of position sensors at present. The sensors need to be compact, high-speed and immune to environmental variation. In addition, the optical position sensors need to detect position down to atomic scales for its accuracy. Moreover, the optical position sensors are built to detect positions in a specific bandwidth.

In future, the emerging concept of virtual reality is expected to be applied for training. Experiments are being conducted to for creating a virtual reality tool for training humans. In order to create the tool, optical position sensors will be used for sensing and actuating touch. Perception and manipulation of synthetic materials are important in order to be used for medical training and molecular modeling among others.

The optical position sensors market in semiconductor modules and chips has been analyzed in terms of revenue in USD million and volume in thousand units. In addition, the drivers and the restraints have also been provided in order to understand the factors that are affecting the market over the forecast period. Moreover, the opportunities that will push the market in future have also been included in the report. Furthermore, the shipment volume and revenue of the optical position sensors in semiconductor modules and chips have been provided for the key players in the industry.

The optical position sensors in semiconductor modules and chips industry has been divided into three categories: by types, by application and by geography. By types, the optical position sensors have been divided in to one dimensional, two dimensional and multi-axial optical position sensors.

Furthermore, the application segment has been segregated in aerospace & defense, automotive, consumer electronic, healthcare and other application segments. Regionally, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. All the segments have been analyzed in terms of revenue and volume.

In order to get a better understanding of the Optical Position Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips market, a key trends analysis has been included for all the segments. In addition, for a better understanding the market, the market attractiveness for the application segment has been provided. Furthermore, the market share of the major players in the optical position sensors in semiconductor modules and chips market has also been discussed in terms of market share revenue held globally.

Towards the end of the company profiles of the key players have also been included. The company profiles cover, the overview, recent developments, financial overview and business strategy of the players focusing on the optical position sensors in semiconductor modules and chips market. In addition, the historical roadmap and the business segments have also been provided.

The key players profiled in the optical position sensors in semiconductor modules and chips market include, Sharp Corporation (Japan), First Sensor AG. (Germany), Micro-Epsilon (Germany), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), Opto Diode Corporation (U.S.), Sensata Technologies (U.S.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Melexis N.V. (Belgium), Siemens AG (Germany), Balluff GmbH (Germany).

Optical Position Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips Market: By Types

One dimensional optical position sensors

Two dimensional optical position sensors

Multi-axial optical position sensors

Optical Position Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips Market: By Application

Aerospace & Defense

Automotives

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Others

Optical Position Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips Market: By geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World South America Middle East Africa



The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of all the above segments with respect to the following regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (RoW)

