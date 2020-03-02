Outlook of DATA ANALYTICS OUTSOURCING GLOBAL MARKET SIZE, STATUS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

Press Release – 15 Feb 2019

Latest Update “Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025” with Industries Survey | Global Current Growth and Future.

This report focuses on the global Data Analytics Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Analytics Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.

– The key players covered in this study

Accenture

Capgemini

Mu Sigma

RSA Security

Fractal Analytics

Genpact

IBM Corporation

Infosys

Sap

ZS Associates

Opera Solutions

Tata Consultancy Services

ThreatMetrix

Wipro

– Market segment by Type, the product can be split into



Escriptive

Prescriptive

Predictive

– Market segment by Application, split into



BFSI

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Energy & Utilities

Education

Hospitality

Manufacturing

Retail

– Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers



United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

– The study objectives of this report are:



To analyze global Data Analytics Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Data Analytics Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Data Analytics Outsourcing are as follows:



History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

