Over-the-Air Testing Market: Technology, Industry Vertical, Application & Opportunities by 2025

Over-the-air (OTA) testing measures system performance and antenna and receiver performance of numerous wireless devices, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, wireless routers, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. The OTA test is conducted to meet industry standards and facilitate evaluation of antenna and receiver performance.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Global Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market by Technology, Industry Vertical, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025, the global over-the-air (OTA) testing industry was valued at $1,513.0 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $3,093.9 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2018 to 2025.

Owing to increase in internet of things (IoT) and adoption of smart devices, the frequency of OTA testing is expected to increase, which would help to propel the OTA testing market growth. In addition, smart devices, such as fitness wearables, medical devices, and numerous mobile devices, connected with the help of cellular networks, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and other wireless devices have been fueling the market growth of OTA testing.

Industry Vertical:

Aerospace & defense

Consumer electronics

Automotive

Logistics & transportation

Healthcare

Market by Applications:

Home automation

Mobile payment system

Utilities management system

Traffic control system

Others

Top Regions:

North America

Europe

LAMEA

Asia-Pacific

Major Leading Players:

Intertek, UL LLC, Anritsu, Keysight Technologies, Rohde & Schwarz, Cetecom, Eurofins Scientific, Bureau Veritas, Microwave Vision Group (MVG), and SGS are some of the key players operating in the global over-the-air (OTA) testing market.

