Piping and Fittings Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2015 – 2021

Piping in general terms can be termed as a conveyance for any fluidic or gaseous materials used in special applications while fittings are the peripheral of pipes which helps in regulation and measurement of fluid flow. Piping is considered to be the high performance instrument as it acts as a transporting media for very high parameter constraints like high pressure, high temperature, heavy flow and hazardous materials.

The market for pipe and fittings can be categorized based on the material used, applications, and geographical regions. Based on the material type the market can be segmented into steel pipe, copper pipe, aluminum pipe, glass pipe, plastic pipe and Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) pipe. PVC pipes are further segmented into Rigid Polyvinyl chloride (RPVC) and Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Pipes and fittings can be selected based on the end use application. Pipes and fittings have variety of domestic, commercial and industrial applications.

These are used globally and has got a wide scale of applications as it has been used in every aspects from household to industrial appliances. Depending upon the end use applications the market for pipes and fittings can be segmented as domestic and industrial applications. At the domestic level pipes and fittings can be used in sewages, drainage systems, plumbing etc. For industrial sectors pipes and fittings can be used for carrying hazardous wastes or chemicals, liquefied natural gas, industrial affluent etc.

In terms of geographical regions, the pipes and fittings market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The fittings segment can further be segmented into different types based on its shape and application as coupling, tee, nipple, valves, elbow, plug, cross, closet-flange, clean out, trap-primers and many more.

With the continuously growing population, the market for construction materials is on high demand. Being a vital requirement, pipes and fittings are the prerequisite for housing. Urbanization has led to the increase in drainage requirement with a wide network of connection. In order to cope with advanced piping connection, there is an increased demand for pipes and fittings, which in turn, is driving the market growth.

There has been a growing trend for rain water harvesting system globally which has helped pipe and fitting market to fuel up. As most of the pipes and fittings are installed underground in case of any breakdown or failure, the maintenance cost can be much higher. Use of synthetic materials for piping is increasing widely which helps to overcome the drawbacks of copper or aluminum pipes like that of complex installation process, maintenance issues and many more.

Some of the key players in the manufacturing of pipes and fittings Include Saint-Gobain, Grohe Corporation, Jaquar Corporation, Kohler Company, Hindustan Sanitaryware and Industries Ltd (Hindware), Aliaxis Group, Alumasc Building Products, Aluminum Roofline Products (ARP), Amazon Civils, Anglian Home Improvements, Ash & Lacy Building Systems, Marley Plumbing & Drainage, McAlpine and Co, , Pegler Yorkshire Group, PF Copeland Rainwater Systems among others.

