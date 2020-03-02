Polyphenol Market Is Expected to Reach $1,121 Million, Globally, by 2022

the global market was valued at $757 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $1,121 million by 2022, supported by a CAGR of 8.26% during the forecast period 2016 – 2022. Functional beverages dominated the market in 2015, with two-fifths share, in terms of revenue.

Rise in demand for herbal products, increase in health benefits offered by polyphenol, and growth in geriatric population are the major factors that fuel the polyphenol market growth. The anti-aging properties associated with polyphenols coupled with antitumor and anti-carcinogenic properties result in their applications in cosmetics and medical sectors, respectively. In addition, brewing industries are expected witness increased consumption of polyphenols owing to their application in liquors and wines. Increase in aged population has given rise to the demand for fortified food supplements to reduce the effects of chronic diseases, which is expected to positively impact the polyphenol market.

In 2015, grapeseed polyphenols occupied more than half of the total share by revenue, owing to application in treatments of atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries), high blood pressure, high cholesterol and poor circulation, complications related to diabetes, nerve and eye damage, vision problem, swelling after injury or surgery, and cancer prevention. Furthermore, investments in R&D activities and technological advancements are anticipated to propel the demand for polyphenols with potential scope for expansion.

In 2015, Asia-Pacific dominated the market with two-fifths of the total share, followed by North America. Rise in health awareness coupled with increase in application of polyphenols in cosmetics and dietary supplements is estimated to boost the market in these regions with potential growth in coming years.

Top market players in this sector include Naturex, Layn Natural Ingredients, DuPont-Danisco, ADM, Ajinomoto Omnichem Natural Specialities, Barry Callebaut, PROVA, and CEMOI.

Though extraction of polyphenols from raw materials such as herbs, fruits, and others is difficult, technological advancements provide a great potential for market expansion.

Top Investment Pockets:

Functional food and functional beverage segments majorly contribute to the growth of this market, where functional beverages sector dominated in 2015 owing to rise in health awareness among consumers. The dietary supplement segment is also expected to have stable growth during the forecast period, supported by increase in geriatric population in different countries.

Top Winning Strategies

To withstand the competition, key players in the global polyphenol market have adopted key business strategies such as acquisitions, expansions, product launches, and collaborations. These players profiled in this report are manufacturers and suppliers. Data pertaining the market players and their strategic moves are gathered through press releases of respective companies, various blogs available on the website, and primary calls made to the experts in the polyphenol industry.

