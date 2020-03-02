Precision Electric Motors (Brushless) Market Analysis of Top Manufacturers, Size & Share, CAGR, Imports and Exports of Forecast Years 2014 – 2020

Precision electric motors are high performance electric motors having characteristics such as increased shelf life, reduced noise and reduced energy cost. In addition, the precision electric motors (brushless) offers easy installation and no maintenance cost. The market of precision electric motors (brushless) is expected to grow at a slower pace in North America and Europe.

The demand for precision electric motors (brushless) is expected to rise due to the replacement of out-dated low efficient electric motors with highly efficient precision electric motors. In addition, the stringent energy consumption regulations and environment protection acts are the major factors that are driving the precision electric motors (brushless) market globally.

Among all the application segments, industrial machinery segment holds the largest market share at present in the precision electric motors (brushless) market. However, automotive and defense and aerospace are expected to be the fastest growing application segments globally.

The growth of precision electric motors (brushless) market is primarily attributed to positive economic outlook and growing manufacturing industries in China, India, South Korea, Indonesia and several other countries in Asia-Pacific. The demand for electric motors is rapidly shifting from standard efficient electric motors to high and premium efficiency motors. This shift in trend is directly contributing to revenue growth of precision electric motors (brushless) manufacturers.

This market research study analyzes the precision electric motors (brushless) market on a global level and provides estimates in terms of revenue (USD billion) from 2014 to 2020. The report identifies the drivers and restraints affecting the industry and analyzes their impact over the forecast period. Moreover, it identifies the significant opportunities for market growth in the coming years.

The report segments the market on the basis of geography as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW), and these have been estimated in terms of revenue (USD billion). Moreover, the market is segmented based on types into: AC brushless motors and DC brushless motors. Furthermore, the market is segmented on the basis of applications which include automotive, industrial machinery, household appliances, defense and aerospace, healthcare and others. All these segments have also been estimated on the basis of geography in terms of revenue (USD billion).

For better understanding of precision electric motors (brushless) market, we have given a detailed analysis of the supply chain. In addition, a detailed Porter’s five forces analysis has been given for the better understanding of the intensity of the competition present in the market. Furthermore, the study comprises the market attractiveness analysis, where the applications are benchmarked based on their market scope, growth rate and general attractiveness.

Major market participants in the precision electric motors (brushless) market include Baldor Electric Company, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Nidec Corporation, Regal Beloit Corp., and Omron Corporation among others.

Market segmentation

The precision electric motors (brushless) market is segmented as below:

Precision Electric Motors (Brushless) Market: by Type

AC brushless motors

DC brushless motors

Precision Electric Motors (Brushless) Market: by Application

Automotive

Industrial machinery

Household appliances

Defense and aerospace

Healthcare

Others

Precision Electric Motors (Brushless) Market: by Geography