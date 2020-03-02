Professional Survey of PETROLEUM CATALYST GLOBAL MARKET RESEARCH REPORT 2019

Press Release – 15 Feb 2019

This report studies the global Petroleum Catalyst market status and forecast, categorizes the global Petroleum Catalyst market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

– The major manufacturers covered in this report

Albemarle Corporation

W. R. Grace & Co.

Haldor Topsoe A/S

Honeywell, Uop LLC.

Criterion Catalysts & Technologies L.P.

Axens SA

BASF SE

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corp.)

Clariant International Ltd

Johnson Matthey PLC

Anten Chemical Co., Ltd.

Arkema Group

Chempack

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Filtra Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd.

JGC Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd.

KNT Group

Kuwait Catalyst Company

N.E. Chemcat Corporation

Nippon Ketjen Co., Ltd.

Porocel Corporation

Qingdao Huicheng Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.

Qingdao Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical Co., Ltd.

Taiyo Koko Co., Ltd.

Yueyang Sciensun Chemical Co., Ltd



– Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

– The regional scope of the study is as follows:



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

– On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

By Type

FCC Catalysts

Hydrotreating Catalysts

Hydrocracking Catalysts

Catalytic Reforming Catalysts

Others

By Ingredient

Metals

Zeolites

Chemical Compounds



– On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Onshore Operations

Offshore Operations

– The study objectives of this report are:



To analyze and study the global Petroleum Catalyst capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Petroleum Catalyst manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Petroleum Catalyst are as follows:



History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

– Key Stakeholders



Petroleum Catalyst Manufacturers

Petroleum Catalyst Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Petroleum Catalyst Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

