QR and BarCode Readers Market Analysis, Trends – Industry Forecast to 2019-2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on QR and BarCode Readers Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

QR code is the trademark for a type of matrix barcode first designed in 1994 for the automotive industry in Japan. A barcode is a machine-readable optical label that contains information about the item to which it is attached and a bar code reader is an electronic device that can read and output printed barcodes to a computer.

QR and Bar-Code Readers are being increasingly adopted across various industries, such as the retail, healthcare, and transportation and logistics. QR code is the most popular 2D barcode used, as it offers the ability to be scanned even by mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. The global QR and BarCode Readers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on QR and BarCode Readers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall QR and BarCode Readers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Omron

Code Corporation

Siemens

Pepperl+Fuchs

Panasonic

Leuze Electronic

Heneywell

Zebra Technologies

DENSO

Generalscan

NCR

Opticon

RIOTEC

ZEBEX Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Pen-Type Scanners

Laser Scanners

LED Scanners

Others Segment by Application

Mobile Operating Systems

URLs

Virtual Stores

QR Code Payment

Website Login

WiFi Network Login

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 QR and BarCode Readers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of QR and BarCode Readers

1.2 QR and BarCode Readers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global QR and BarCode Readers Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Pen-Type Scanners

1.2.3 Laser Scanners

1.2.4 LED Scanners

1.2.5 Others

1.3 QR and BarCode Readers Segment by Application

1.3.1 QR and BarCode Readers Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Mobile Operating Systems

1.3.3 URLs

1.3.4 Virtual Stores

1.3.5 QR Code Payment

1.3.6 Website Login

1.3.7 WiFi Network Login

1.3.8 Others

1.3 Global QR and BarCode Readers Market by Region

1.3.1 Global QR and BarCode Readers Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global QR and BarCode Readers Market Size

1.4.1 Global QR and BarCode Readers Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global QR and BarCode Readers Production (2014-2025)

2 Global QR and BarCode Readers Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global QR and BarCode Readers Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global QR and BarCode Readers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global QR and BarCode Readers Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers QR and BarCode Readers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 QR and BarCode Readers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 QR and BarCode Readers Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 QR and BarCode Readers Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global QR and BarCode Readers Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global QR and BarCode Readers Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global QR and BarCode Readers Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global QR and BarCode Readers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America QR and BarCode Readers Production

3.4.1 North America QR and BarCode Readers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America QR and BarCode Readers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe QR and BarCode Readers Production

3.5.1 Europe QR and BarCode Readers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe QR and BarCode Readers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China QR and BarCode Readers Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China QR and BarCode Readers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China QR and BarCode Readers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan QR and BarCode Readers Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan QR and BarCode Readers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan QR and BarCode Readers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global QR and BarCode Readers Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global QR and BarCode Readers Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America QR and BarCode Readers Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe QR and BarCode Readers Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China QR and BarCode Readers Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan QR and BarCode Readers Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global QR and BarCode Readers Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global QR and BarCode Readers Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global QR and BarCode Readers Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global QR and BarCode Readers Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global QR and BarCode Readers Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global QR and BarCode Readers Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global QR and BarCode Readers Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global QR and BarCode Readers Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in QR and BarCode Readers Business

7.1 Omron

7.1.1 Omron QR and BarCode Readers Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 QR and BarCode Readers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Omron QR and BarCode Readers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Code Corporation

7.2.1 Code Corporation QR and BarCode Readers Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 QR and BarCode Readers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Code Corporation QR and BarCode Readers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Siemens

7.3.1 Siemens QR and BarCode Readers Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 QR and BarCode Readers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Siemens QR and BarCode Readers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Pepperl+Fuchs

7.4.1 Pepperl+Fuchs QR and BarCode Readers Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 QR and BarCode Readers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Pepperl+Fuchs QR and BarCode Readers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Panasonic

7.5.1 Panasonic QR and BarCode Readers Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 QR and BarCode Readers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Panasonic QR and BarCode Readers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Leuze Electronic

7.6.1 Leuze Electronic QR and BarCode Readers Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 QR and BarCode Readers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Leuze Electronic QR and BarCode Readers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Heneywell

7.7.1 Heneywell QR and BarCode Readers Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 QR and BarCode Readers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Heneywell QR and BarCode Readers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Zebra Technologies

7.8.1 Zebra Technologies QR and BarCode Readers Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 QR and BarCode Readers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Zebra Technologies QR and BarCode Readers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 DENSO

7.9.1 DENSO QR and BarCode Readers Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 QR and BarCode Readers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 DENSO QR and BarCode Readers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Generalscan

7.10.1 Generalscan QR and BarCode Readers Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 QR and BarCode Readers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Generalscan QR and BarCode Readers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 NCR

7.12 Opticon

7.13 RIOTEC

7.14 ZEBEX

8 QR and BarCode Readers Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 QR and BarCode Readers Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of QR and BarCode Readers

8.4 QR and BarCode Readers Industrial Chain Analysis

