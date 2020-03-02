Reciprocating Compressors Market Projected To Exhibit A High CAGR From 2015 – 2022

Reciprocating compressors are facing increasing competition from other compressor types such as screw and centrifugal compressors. However, the demand for reciprocating compressors continue to grow due to their cost-efficacy and the emerging demand from replacement of older compressors. Alongside a stable demand from manufacturing industry, future driving force for the market would be expansion of Chinese petroleum and chemical industries.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, China is the second largest consumer of crude oil and consumed 10.7 Mn barrels per day in 2013. The consumption of oil is expected to increase in coming years to cater to both energy and petrochemical sector.

Growing emphasis on better energy utilization is expected to sustain market growth of compressors including reciprocating compressors during the coming years. Moreover, industrial growth and growing number of automobiles in China are also propelling the demand for reciprocating compressors in applications such as refineries, and LNG and CNG transport and storage.

This research report provides in-depth analysis of the China reciprocating compressors market based on compressor type and applications. The various segments of the study are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. China reciprocating compressors market is categorized based on type into industrial process gas reciprocating compressors, labyrinth piston compressors, liquefied natural gas (LNG) reciprocating compressors, oil-free reciprocating compressors and hyper compressors. The study is further categorized into upstream oil and gas, refinery, industrial gases, LNG and CNG transport and storage and ethylene and LDPE plants based on applications.

Furthermore, the report analyzes the factors that drive and restrain the growth of reciprocating compressors market in China. The report also discusses the prevailing market trends, prospective growth opportunities, and major strategies increasing the popularity of reciprocating compressors in China. It also provides the market estimates and forecasts for all the segments in terms of revenue. Also provided is the market share of key China-based companies manufacturing reciprocating compressors.

Additionally, the report includes profiles of major China-based players engaged in offering reciprocating compressors. The key companies profiled in this study include Shenyang Yuanda Compressor Co. Ltd., Wuxi Compressor Co. Ltd., Shenyang Blower Works Group Corporation, Shanghai Dalong Machinery Factory Co., Ltd., CNPC Jichai Power Equipment Company, Sichuan Jinxing Compressor Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Sichuan Dachuan Compressor Co., Ltd., Zigong Tongda Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Shenyang Gas Compressor Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Jiangxi Gas Compressor Co., Ltd., Nanjing Hengda Compressor Co., Ltd., Jinan Compressor Factory Co., Ltd., Tuoge (Shanghai) Compressor Co., Ltd., Shanghai Shengyi Compressor Co.,

Ltd., Jinan Gelan Compressor Co., Ltd., Hebei Wuqiao Air Compressor Co., Ltd., ZIGONG DONGFANG TONGYONG GAS COMPRESSOR CO., LTD., Shanghai Landward Machines Co., Ltd., Desran Compressor (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Beijing JinKaiwei General Machinery Co., Ltd., Yantai Blue Star Compressor Co. Ltd., Sichuan South Gas Compressor Co., Ltd., Kerui Group, Chengdu Tianyi Natural Gas Compressor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Shanghai Xinran Compressor Co. Ltd., Shenyang Gas Manufacturing Compressor Co. Ltd., Bengbu Hongshen Special Gas Compressor Manufactory, Kaifeng Huanghe Air Separation Group Co., Ltd., Tonglint Industries Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Nanya Air Compressor Co., Ltd., Beijing Prova Energy Development Co., Ltd., Chongqing Anneng CNG Equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Nanjing Compressor Co., Ltd., Fu Sheng Industrial (Shanghai) Co., and Shanghai Souair Industrial Co., Ltd.

China Reciprocating Compressors Market

By Type

Industrial Process Gas Reciprocating Compressors

Labyrinth Piston Compressors

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Reciprocating Compressors

Oil-free Reciprocating Compressors

Hyper Compressors

By Application