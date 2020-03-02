Refrigerated Display Cases, Beverage Refrigerators and Dispensers, and Chilled Rooms Market Is Expected To Expand At A CAGR During The Forecast Period 2014 – 2020

Growing retail network and food industry, rise in consumer spending coupled with the development of improved and technologically advanced refrigeration systems is influencing the way refrigerated display cases and chilled rooms are being adopted across the food and beverage and retail industries. The biomedical sector too is experiencing an increased usage of sophisticated display cases with critical temperature control features.

The research report on Refrigerated Display Cases (RDCs) and chilled rooms market provides an in-depth analysis of the global market with a cross-sectional view of different segments categorized on the basis of product type and product design. The RDCs product type segmentation includes plug-in and remote RDCs, while product design segmentation includes vertical, horizontal, and others (hybrid/semi-vertical). Based on type, chilled rooms market is classified into walk-in cooler rooms, walk-in freezers rooms and walk-in hybrid rooms.

The report provides an insight into the growth trend during the period 2014 to 2020, with regional breakdown into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The analysis covers the market estimates in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2014 to 2020.

Apart from the market size estimates and growth forecasts, this report provides a review of market dynamics, highlighting the impact of various factors affecting market growth. These factors are appropriately categorized into market drivers, growth challenges (restraints)\ and opportunities. A detailed qualitative analysis of the market supply chain (Value chain analysis), competitive scenario (Porter’s five forces analysis), and market attractiveness analysis further provides a strategic review of the market for helping in making informed business decisions.

The study includes competitive profiling of key market players. It comprises company and financial overview, business strategies adopted by them, and their recent developments. Major companies included in this report are ISA Italy S.r.l., Frigoglass, Metalfrio Solutions S.A., Beverage-Air Corporation, Daikin Industries, Ltd., United Technologies Corporation (Climate, Controls and Security Unit – Carrier), Dover Corporation, Illinois Tool Works, Inc., Hussmann International, Inc., and Lennox International Inc. Information on the research and development activities, new product launches, and upcoming technologies is also included in the report.

Market Segmentation:

Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market, by Product Type

Refrigerated Display Cases

Chilled Rooms

Beverage Refrigerators

Dispensers/Fountains

Global Refrigerated Display Cases (RDCs) Market, By Product Design

Vertical

Horizontal

Others (hybrid/semi-vertical)

Global Refrigerated Display Cases (RDCs) Market, By Product Type

Plug-in

Remote

Global Chilled Rooms Market, By Product Type

Walk-in cooler rooms

Walk-in freezers rooms

Walk-in hybrid rooms

Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market, By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

