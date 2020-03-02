Releases New Report on the Global Industrial Enzyme Market to 2022
A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Industrial Enzymes Market By Enzyme Type (Carbohydrases, Proteases, Polymerases and Nucleases and Lipases), By Application (Food and Beverage, Household Cleaning Products, Animal Feed, Biofuel, Others), By Region-North America, Europe, APAC, ROW and By Country- USA, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, India, China, Brazil.
Over the recent years, the global industrial enzymes market has been growing rapidly on account of rising awareness and penetration of industrial enzymes in various industries. Globally, the growth of Industrial Enzymes market is driven by rising food and beverage consumption particularly meat and wine worldwide along with rising disposable income.
According to Azoth Analytics research report, “Global Industrial Enzyme Market By Product Type (Carbohydrase, Protease, Polymerase and Nuclease, Lipase, Others), Application (Food and Beverage, Household Cleaning Product, Animal Feed, Biofuel, Others), By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017 – 2022)”, global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 5.77% during 2017– 2022, chiefly driven by rising Animal Feed Consumption across the world and rising demand for Biofuels as a replacement for conventional fuels.
Among the regions, APAC is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by changing life style, rapid economic development, increased nutritional awareness and improved government regulations.
The report titled “Global Industrial Enzyme Market By Product Type (Carbohydrase, Protease, Polymerase and Nuclease, Lipase, Others), Application (Food and Beverage, Household Cleaning Product, Animal Feed, Biofuel, Others), By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017 – 2022)” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Industrial Enzymes market provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global industrial enzymes market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.
Scope of the Report
Global Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)
Industrial Enzymes Market – Sizing, Growth and Forecast
Industrial Enzymes Market By Type – Carbohydrases, Proteases, Polymerases and Nucleases, Lipases, Others
Industrial Enzymes Market By Application – Biofuel, Cleaning Product, F & B, Animal Feed, Others
Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC, ROW (Actual Period: 2012-2016 Forecast Period: 2017-2022)
Industrial Enzymes Market – Sizing, Growth and Forecast
Industrial Enzymes Market By Application – Biofuel, Cleaning Product, F & B, Animal Feed, Others
Country Analysis – USA, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, India, China, Brazil) and Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)
Industrial Enzymes Market – Sizing, Growth and Forecast
Industrial Enzymes Market By Application – Biofuel, Cleaning Product, F & B, Animal Feed, Others
Other Report Highlights
Market Dynamics – Trends, Drivers, Challenges
Policy and Regulation
Company Analysis – Novozymes, DuPont Danisco, DSM, BASF Corporation, AB Enzymes, Advanced Enzyme Tech, Adisseo, Chr. Hansen A/S, Amano Enzymes Inc., Roche
