Resistance Heating Wire Market Surpass US$ 234.2 Billion By 2026

Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled “Resistance Heating Wire Market (Type: Kanthal (FeCrAl) Wires, Nickel-Chrome, Cupronickel (CuNi) Alloys, Others; Application: Petroleum & Petrochemicals, Metallurgical & Machinery, Ceramic & Glass Processing, Electronic Appliances, Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2018 – 2025”, estimates that Resistance Heating Wire Market is expected to reach the market value of around $2.7 billion by 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% in terms of revenue during the period 2018 – 2025. Rising demand of resistance heating wire in different industries such as glass industry, ceramic sintering and heat treatment are major factors boosting the growth of the market. The usage of wire at wide range in electric ovens and water heaters may further propel the growth of resistance heating wire market. Owing to the increasing per capita income of people, there is a significant rise in demand for various consumer goods such as ovens, toasters, and other; and changing lifestyle of the people have fuelled the growth of market. Furthermore, existence of huge number of alternatives and high cost of the material may hinder the growth of the market.

Electric Home Appliances Propel the Market Growth of Resistance Heating Wire

Alloy is widely used material for resistance heating wire in electric home appliances. In many situations, the primary importance is given to the stability of resistors, and at the time of material selection, alloy’s temperature coefficient of resistivity and corrosion resistance plays a large part. Mainly resistance heating wire is used in a wide range of applications for generating heat. Use of heating element in electric home appliances such as warming plates, toasters, portable space heaters, dyers, stove burners, industrial furnaces and many more. To encase the wire, ceramic material is often used; furthermore, the element must have environmental factors, including moisture, which cause corrosion. Other major properties that make wire beneficial for use are its capability to resist sagging and deforming while being light in weight. Therefore, these properties propel the rise in consumer demand and growth of market.

Download Free Report Sample Pages@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1113

Increasing Consumption Of Resistance Heating Wire In Petrochemical & Petroleum Processing Industry

Resistance heating wire consumption in petrochemical & petroleum held largest share in 2017 and also in upcoming period by 2025. Main objection for application of resistance heating wire in petrochemical industry is to reduce start-up time and ensure proper operation to maximize efficiency, and save time and money by reducing installation labor. Petrochemical industry has thousands of feet of electric heat tracing and production process and most energy intensive operation. The refinery products for petrochemical industry are gas oil, naphtha, and catalytic cracker gases, where naphtha is the petroleum fraction that boils between 20-80º Celsius. To maintain the boiling point between 20-80ºC, resistance heating wire is required. Furthermore, the market growth is spurring due to increasing energy consumption trend of this industry and to correctly accommodate the future economic expansion.

Insights on Market Segments

Global resistance heating wire market is segmented by type, application and geography. Based on different types, the market is segmented into Kanthal (FeCrAl) Wires, Nickel-Chrome, Cupronickel (CuNi) Alloys, and others. Also, by application, it is further bifurcated into petroleum & petrochemicals, metallurgical & machinery, ceramic & glass processing, electronic appliances, and others. Based on geography, market is classified into North America, Europe, China, Japan, India, and Southeast Asia.

Nickel-Chrome Segment Held Largest Share In Resistance Heating Wire

Nickel-Chrome segment held highest market share in 2017 in terms of volume and revenue. As nickel-chrome is a composite of nickel, chromium, and iron, it is made of a non-magnetic alloy. Generally, nickel-chrome consists of 80% nickel and 20% chromium by mass. The properties of nickel-chrome vary depending on its alloy and are characterized by its resistivity and good oxidation resistance. Nickel-Chrome wire also has good ductility after use and excellent weld ability. Due to its massive application in manufacturing monel with iron and steel, gears, to produce stainless steel and other, propel the nickel-chrome segment to held largest share.

Browse Full Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/resistance-heating-wire-market

Consumer Consumption by Geography

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region led by rising demand from countries such as India, China, Japan, and Southeast Asian countries. Asia-Pacific has the largest market share in resistance heating wire due to large number of manufacturers in China, high demand from petrochemical, electronic appliances, and rising demand from metallurgical & machinery industry. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is also expected to offer growth opportunities to the resistance heating wire market over the forecasted period. The mature market for resistance heating wire is represented by Europe where consumer penetration is high. However, over the forecasted period, the region is expected to witness surge in its market. North America follows Europe in terms of market share and region is expected to showcase strong growth in the forecasted period.

Some of the key players operating in the global resistance heating market, profiled in the report include Kanthal, Isabellenhutte, Sedes Group S.r.l., Danyang Xinli Alloy Co., Ltd., Mega Heaters, Eltherm, Furukawa, Xinghuo Special Steel Co., Ltd., Chongquing Chuanyi metallic functional materials Co., Ltd., Changshu Electric Heating Alloy Material Factory Co., Ltd., TaiZhou JiShen Resistance Wire Co., LTD, Omega, and among others.

Different Material Used for Manufacturing Resistance Heating Wire

Material Properties Use Details Nikel-Chrome · Resistivity : 40 µΩ -cm ·Temperature coefficient of resistance: 0.0004 /ºC·Melting point: 1400ºC ·Specific gravity: 8.4gm /cm3 ·High resistance to oxidation Used in making heating elements for electric heaters and furnaces. Nickel-chrome is having high resistance, so it is suitable and ideal material for making heating element. When the heating element is heated for first time chromium of alloy react with oxygen present in atmosphere and form a coating of chromium oxide on outer surface of heating element. This coating of chromium oxide works as a protective layer for element and protect the material under this layers against oxidation, preventing the element wire from breaking and burning out. Heating elements made of Nickel-Chrome can be used for continuous operation at a temperature up to 1200oC. Kanthal · Resistivity at 20oC: 145 µΩ -cm· Temperature coefficient of resistance at 20oC: 0.000001/oC· Melting point: 1500oC · Specific gravity: 7.10 gm /cm3 · High resistance to oxidation Used in making heating elements for electric heaters and furnaces “Kanthal” when heated for first time, the aluminum of alloy react with oxygen present in atmosphere and form a coating of aluminum oxides, which is an electrical insulators but have good thermal conductivity. The coating of electrical insulating made up of aluminum make the heating element shock proof. This heating element can be used for continuous operation at a temperature up to 1400oC. Therefore, it is widely used for making heating elements for Electric Furnaces used for heat treatment in glass, ceramics, steels, and electronic industries. Cupronickel · Resistivity at 20oC: 50 µΩ – cm· Temperature coefficient of resistance at 20-500ºC : 0.00006 /ºC·Melting point: 1280ºC · Specific gravity: 8.86gm /cm3 · High resistance to oxidation Used in making heating elements for electric heaters and furnaces, for making coins. Specification of Cupronickel is high electrical resistance, high ductility and good corrosion resistance. Heating elements made of “Cupronickel” can be used for continuous operation at a temperature up to 600oC. Platinum · Resistivity at 20ºC: 10.50 µΩ -cm· Temperature coefficient of resistance at 20ºC: 0.00393 / ºC· Melting point: 1768.30ºC · Specific gravity: 21.45gm/cm3 · High resistance to oxidation · High ductility · Highly malleable · Good mechanical strength · Good stability with temperature and mechanical stress · Platinum is used for making jewelry.· Platinum is used in chemotherapy for treatment of certain types of cancers. Incredible material with high resistivity and melting point is platinum. Platinum is widely used for electrical heating elements, and rheostats. But limitation in electrical engineering with a working temperature of 1300oC is due to very high cost.

TABLE OF CONTENT

Chapter 1. Industry Overview of Resistance Heating Wire

1.1 Definition and Specifications of Resistance Heating Wire

1.1.1 Definition of Resistance Heating Wire

1.1.2 Specifications of Resistance Heating Wire

1.2 Resistance Heating Wire Segment by Types

1.2.1 Global Resistance Heating Wire Production and Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Resistance Heating Wire Production Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Kanthal (FeCrAl) Wires

1.2.4 Nickel-Chrome

1.2.5 Cupronickel (CuNi) Alloys

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Resistance Heating Wire Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Resistance Heating Wire Consumption Comparison by Applications (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Petroleum & Petrochemicals

1.3.3 Metallurgical & Machinery

1.3.4 Ceramic & Glass Processing

1.3.5 Electronic Appliances

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Resistance Heating Wire Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Resistance Heating Wire Market Size and Growth Rate Comparison by Regions (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Resistance Heating Wire Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 China Resistance Heating Wire Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Resistance Heating Wire Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Resistance Heating Wire Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 India Resistance Heating Wire Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Resistance Heating Wire Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Resistance Heating Wire Market Size

1.5.1 Global Resistance Heating Wire Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Resistance Heating Wire Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

Chapter 2. Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Resistance Heating Wire

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Resistance Heating Wire

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Resistance Heating Wire

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Resistance Heating Wire

2.4.1 Upstream Sourcing

2.4.2 Downstream Buyers

Chapter 3. Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Resistance Heating Wire

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date of GlobalResistance Heating Wire Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2 Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Resistance Heating Wire Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3 R&D Status and Technology Source of GlobalResistance Heating Wire Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4 Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Resistance Heating Wire Major Manufacturers in 2017

Chapter 4. Global Resistance Heating Wire Overall Market

4.1 2013-2018E Overall Market Analysis

4.2 Capacity Analysis

4.2.1 2013-2018E Global Resistance Heating Wire Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis

4.2.2 2017Resistance Heating Wire Capacity Analysis (Company Segment)

4.3 Sales Analysis

4.3.1 2013-2018E Global Resistance Heating Wire Sales and Growth Rate Analysis

4.3.2 2017Resistance Heating Wire Sales Analysis (Company Segment)

4.4 Sales Price Analysis

4.4.1 2013-2018E Global Resistance Heating Wire Sales Price

4.4.2 2017Resistance Heating Wire Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment)

Chapter 5. Resistance Heating Wire Regional Market Analysis

5.1 North America Resistance Heating Wire Market Analysis

5.1.1 North America Resistance Heating Wire Market Overview

5.1.2 North America 2013-2018EResistance Heating Wire Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.1.3 North America 2013-2018EResistance Heating Wire Sales Price Analysis

5.1.4 North America 2017Resistance Heating Wire Market Share Analysis

5.2 China Resistance Heating Wire Market Analysis

5.2.1 China Resistance Heating Wire Market Overview

5.2.2 China 2013-2018EResistance Heating Wire Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.2.3 China 2013-2018EResistance Heating Wire Sales Price Analysis

5.2.4 China 2017Resistance Heating Wire Market Share Analysis

5.3 Europe Resistance Heating Wire Market Analysis

5.3.1 Europe Resistance Heating Wire Market Overview

5.3.2 Europe 2013-2018EResistance Heating Wire Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.3.3 Europe 2013-2018EResistance Heating Wire Sales Price Analysis

5.3.4 Europe 2017Resistance Heating Wire Market Share Analysis

5.4 Southeast Asia Resistance Heating Wire Market Analysis

5.4.1 Southeast Asia Resistance Heating Wire Market Overview

5.4.2 Southeast Asia 2013-2018EResistance Heating Wire Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.4.3 Southeast Asia 2013-2018EResistance Heating Wire Sales Price Analysis

5.4.4 Southeast Asia 2017Resistance Heating Wire Market Share Analysis

5.5 JapanResistance Heating Wire Market Analysis

5.5.1 JapanResistance Heating Wire Market Overview

5.5.2 Japan 2013-2018EResistance Heating Wire Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.5.3 Japan 2013-2018EResistance Heating Wire Sales Price Analysis

5.5.4 Japan 2017Resistance Heating Wire Market Share Analysis

5.6 IndiaResistance Heating Wire Market Analysis

5.6.1 IndiaResistance Heating Wire Market Overview

5.6.2 India 2013-2018EResistance Heating Wire Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.6.3 India 2013-2018EResistance Heating Wire Sales Price Analysis

5.6.4 India 2017Resistance Heating Wire Market Share Analysis

Chapter 6. Global 2013-2018EResistance Heating Wire Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global 2013-2018EResistance Heating Wire Sales by Type

6.2 Different Types Resistance Heating Wire Product Interview Price Analysis

6.3 Different TypesResistance Heating Wire Product Driving Factors Analysis

6.3.1 Kanthal (FeCrAl) WiresResistance Heating Wire Growth Driving Factor Analysis

6.3.2 Nickel-ChromeResistance Heating Wire Growth Driving Factor Analysis

6.3.3 Cupronickel (CuNi) AlloysResistance Heating Wire Growth Driving Factor Analysis

Chapter 7. Global 2013-2018EResistance Heating Wire Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global 2013-2018EResistance Heating Wire Consumption by Application

7.2 Different ApplicationResistance Heating Wire Product Interview Price Analysis

7.3 Different ApplicationResistance Heating Wire Product Driving Factors Analysis

7.3.1 Petroleum & PetrochemicalsResistance Heating Wire Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7.3.2 Metallurgical & MachineryResistance Heating Wire Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7.3.3 Ceramic & Glass ProcessingResistance Heating Wire Growth Driving Factor Analysis

Chapter 8. Major Manufacturers Analysis ofResistance Heating Wire

8.1 KANTHAL

8.1.1 Company Profile

8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.1.2.1 Kanthal (FeCrAl) wires

8.1.2.2 Nickel-Chrome

8.1.3 Cupronickel (CuNi) Alloys

8.1.4 KANTHAL 2017 Resistance Heating Wire Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.1.5 KANTHAL 2017 Resistance Heating Wire Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.2 Isabellenhütte

8.2.1 Company Profile

8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.2.3 Isabellenhütte2017 Resistance Heating Wire Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.2.4 Isabellenhütte2017 Resistance Heating Wire Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.3 Sedes Group S.r.l.

8.3.1 Company Profile

8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.3.3 Sedes Group S.r.l.2017 Resistance Heating Wire Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.3.4 Sedes Group S.r.l.2017 Resistance Heating Wire Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.4 Danyang Xinli Alloy Co., Ltd.

8.4.1 Company Profile

8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.4.3 Danyang Xinli Alloy Co., Ltd.2017 Resistance Heating Wire Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.4.4 Danyang Xinli Alloy Co., Ltd.2017 Resistance Heating Wire Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.5 Mega Heaters

8.5.1 Company Profile

8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.5.3 Mega Heaters2017 Resistance Heating Wire Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.6 Eltherm

8.6.1 Company Profile

8.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.6.3 Eltherm2017 Resistance Heating Wire Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.6.4 Eltherm 2017 Resistance Heating Wire Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.7 Furukawa

8.7.1 Company Profile

8.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.7.3 Furukawa2017 Resistance Heating Wire Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.7.4 Furukawa2017 Resistance Heating Wire Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.8 Xinghuo Special Steel Co., Ltd.

8.8.1 Company Profile

8.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.8.3 Xinghuo Special Steel2017 Resistance Heating Wire Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.9 Chongqing Chuanyi metallic functional materials Co.,Ltd.

8.9.1 Company Profile

8.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.9.3 Chongqing Chuanyi metallic functional materials Co., Ltd.2017 Resistance Heating Wire Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.9.4 Chongqing Chuanyi metallic functional materials Co., Ltd.2017 Resistance Heating Wire Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.10 Changshu Electric Heating Alloy Material Factory Co., Ltd.

8.10.1 Company Profile

8.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.10.3 Changshu Electric Heating Alloy Material Factory Co., Ltd.2017 Resistance Heating Wire Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.10.4 Changshu Electric Heating Alloy Material Factory Co., Ltd.2017 Resistance Heating Wire Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.11 TaiZhou JiShen Resistance Wire Co.,LTD

8.11.1 Company Profile

8.11.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.11.3 TaiZhou JiShen Resistance Wire Co., LTD2017 Resistance Heating Wire Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.11.4 TaiZhou JiShen Resistance Wire Co., LTD2017 Resistance Heating Wire Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.12 Omega

8.12.1 Company Profile

8.12.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.12.3 Omega 2016 Resistance Heating Wire Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.12.4 Omega, 2017 Resistance Heating Wire Business Region Distribution Analysis

Chapter 9. Development Trend of Analysis of Resistance Heating Wire Market

9.1 Global Resistance Heating Wire Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global 2018-2025Resistance Heating Wire Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast

9.1.2 Global 2018-2025Resistance Heating Wire Sales Price Forecast

9.2 Resistance Heating Wire Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America 2018-2025Resistance Heating Wire Consumption Forecast

9.2.2 China 2018-2025Resistance Heating Wire Consumption Forecast

9.2.3 Europe 2018-2025Resistance Heating Wire Consumption Forecast

9.2.4 Southeast Asia 2018-2025Resistance Heating Wire Consumption Forecast

9.2.5 Japan 2018-2025Resistance Heating Wire Consumption Forecast

9.2.6 India 2018-2025Resistance Heating Wire Consumption Forecast

9.3 Resistance Heating Wire Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Resistance Heating Wire Market Trend (Application)

Chapter 10. Resistance Heating Wire Marketing Type Analysis

10.1 Resistance Heating Wire Regional Marketing Type Analysis

10.2 Resistance Heating Wire International Trade Type Analysis

10.3 Traders or Distributors with Contact Information ofResistance Heating Wire by Regions

10.4 Resistance Heating Wire Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 11. Consumers Analysis of Resistance Heating Wire

11.1 Consumer Analysis, By Type (Preference)

11.2 Consumer Analysis, By Application (Adoption)

11.3 Consumer Analysis, By Geography (Penetration)

Chapter 12. Conclusion of the Global Resistance Heating Wire Market Professional Survey Report 2017

Chapter 13. Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

To Purchase this Premium [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1113

Would like to place an order or any question, please feel free to contact at [email protected] | +1 407 915 4157

About Us:

Acumen Research and Consulting (ARC) is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.