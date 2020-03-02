RUNNING WATCHES MARKET 2019- GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, SEGMENTATION, TRENDS AND FORECAST BY 2025

Running Watches – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025

Running Watches Market 2019

Description:

The global Running Watches market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Running Watches volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Running Watches market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Running Watches in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Running Watches manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Apple Inc.

Fitbit

Samsung

Garmin

Suunto

Casio

Polar

Motorola/Lenovo

TomTom

Xiaomi

Timex

Nokia

Soleus

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Pedometer Watches

GPS Watches

Heart Rate Watches

GPS +HRM Watches

Segment by Application

Running

Biking

Climbing

Cardio Training

Others

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Running Watches

1.1 Definition of Running Watches

1.2 Running Watches Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Running Watches Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Pedometer Watches

1.2.3 GPS Watches

1.2.4 Heart Rate Watches

1.2.5 GPS +HRM Watches

1.3 Running Watches Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Running Watches Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Running

1.3.3 Biking

1.3.4 Climbing

1.3.5 Cardio Training

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Running Watches Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Running Watches Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Running Watches Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Running Watches Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Running Watches Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Running Watches Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Running Watches Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Running Watches Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Running Watches Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Running Watches

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Running Watches

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Running Watches

……..

8 Running Watches Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Apple Inc.

8.1.1 Apple Inc. Running Watches Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Apple Inc. Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Apple Inc. Running Watches Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Fitbit

8.2.1 Fitbit Running Watches Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Fitbit Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Fitbit Running Watches Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Samsung

8.3.1 Samsung Running Watches Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Samsung Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Samsung Running Watches Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Garmin

8.4.1 Garmin Running Watches Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Garmin Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Garmin Running Watches Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Suunto

8.5.1 Suunto Running Watches Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Suunto Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Suunto Running Watches Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Casio

8.6.1 Casio Running Watches Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Casio Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Casio Running Watches Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Polar

8.7.1 Polar Running Watches Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Polar Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Polar Running Watches Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Motorola/Lenovo

8.8.1 Motorola/Lenovo Running Watches Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Motorola/Lenovo Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Motorola/Lenovo Running Watches Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 TomTom

8.9.1 TomTom Running Watches Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 TomTom Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 TomTom Running Watches Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 Xiaomi

8.10.1 Xiaomi Running Watches Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 Xiaomi Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Xiaomi Running Watches Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 Timex

8.12 Nokia

8.13 Soleus

Continued…..

