Scoliosis Market will reach at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2018 to 2028

Persistence Market Research delivers key insights on the global scoliosis management market in its upcoming outlook titled “Scoliosis Management Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028”. In terms of value, the global scoliosis management market is projected to register a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period due to various factors, regarding which the report offers vital insights in detail. Rapidly growing demand for non-invasive treatments is expected to bolster overall growth of the scoliosis management market globally.

Scoliosis Management Market: Introduction

Scoliosis is a spine disease in which the spine becomes S-shaped or C-shaped. It causes the body to look uneven from the shoulders, hips or waist. As the cause remains unknown it is called idiopathic scoliosis. The bend or the curvature can occur either in the left or the right side. Moreover, the degree of magnitude decides the treatment option for scoliosis. Exercises, braces and spinal fusion are the main treatments for scoliosis management. Generally, people suffering from scoliosis prefer using customized braces, as the treatment is less expensive as compared to surgery. The customization of the braces depends on the degree of the curvature. Scoliosis affects the lumbar, thoracic and cervical regions and it can occur in infants, juveniles and adolescents. This disease occurs due to the degeneration of spinal discs because of arthritis, osteoporosis or due to hereditary conditions. If not treated on time, the degree of curvature progresses, which can lead to difficulty in breathing.

Request for Report Methodology @: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/23569

Scoliosis Management Market: Segmentation

The global scoliosis management market is segmented on the basis of product type, age group, distribution channel and region. On the basis of product type, the market has been segmented into Cervical Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO), Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO) and Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO). Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO) product segment is expected to register an impressive CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. On the basis of age group the market is segmented into infantile, juvenile and adolescents. The adolescent age group is expected to dominate the overall scoliosis management market throughout the forecast period and is expected to reach US$ 3,494.9 Mn by 2028 in revenue over the forecast period. On the basis of distribution channel, the global scoliosis management market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online sales. In terms of distribution channel, the online sales segment is expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

Scoliosis Management Market: Regional Highlights

This report covers trends driving revenue growth of each segment in the global market and offers analysis and insights of the potential treatments across the various regional markets. North America is expected to dominate the global scoliosis management market throughout the forecast period. In terms of value, Western Europe follows North America. Increasing adoption of scoliosis management products in Western Europe is marked by a high adoption rate of braces. Rise in demand for non-invasive treatments in Western Europe is expected to boost revenue growth of the scoliosis management market in the region over the forecast period.

Scoliosis Management Market: Key Players

The key players operating in the global scoliosis management market include Aspen Medical Products, DJO Global, Boston O&P, Trulife, Bauerfeind AG, Wellinks, Inc., Spinal Technology Inc., Horton’s Orthotics & Prosthetics, Fited and Ottobock.

Request to Sample Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/23569

A large number of players operating in the global scoliosis management market are focused on entering into collaborations and partnerships with local distributors and retailers in order to enhance their market presence globally. These collaborations and partnerships enable companies to increase product visibility across different regions. Likewise, the companies in the market are focusing on investing in product innovation to strengthen their market presence worldwide.