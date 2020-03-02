Sterilization Equipment and Disinfectants Market Insight | Development Research and Survey of Upcoming Years 2013 – 2019

The use of sterilization equipment and disinfectants forms one of the primary everyday safety measures undertaken in infection-prone areas such as laboratories, clinics, and hospitals. Reusable medical devices and pharmaceutical products undergo strict sterilization measures before they are used for new patients. Similarly, a variety of disinfectants are also applied on such products to disinfect them for further use.

In the past few years, the vast rise in the prevalence of hospital acquired infections has compelled the healthcare industry to take strict measures ensuring that no infections are spread through surgical or other varieties of medical instruments or equipment. This, coupled with the rising numbers of surgical procedures performed, has triggered the increased adoption of a variety of sterilization equipment and disinfectants across all major healthcare facilities.

This report on the global sterilization equipment and disinfectants market presents a detailed analysis of the market for period between 2013 and 2019, with 2012 considered the base year for research. Qualitative and quantitative details denoting the growth trajectory of the market over the past few years are also included in the report. The report presents an analytical overview of the key trends and factors, such as drivers, challenges, opportunities, and level of competition, expected to have a notable influence on the growth prospects of the market from 2013 through 2019.

Global Sterilization Equipment and Disinfectants Market: Segmentation

The global sterilization equipment market has been segmented for the study on the basis of type, application, and geography.

On the basis of type, the market for sterilization equipment is segmented into radiation sterilization equipment, heat sterilization equipment, filtration sterilization equipment, and low temperature sterilization equipment. The market for disinfectants is analyzed for oxidizing and non-oxidizing and low-, intermediate-, and high-level disinfectants. The market for these products has been thoroughly analyzed on the basis of cost, application are, efficiency, and installed base. The market size and forecast for each product type over the period between 2016 and 2024 have been provided in terms of US$ mn/bn. The compound annual growth rate for the said period has also been provided for each product segment.

The key areas of application of sterilization equipment and disinfectants analyzed in the report include medical devices, life sciences, and pharmaceuticals. Of these, the segment of medical devices accounted for over 60% of the overall market in 2012 and is expected to retain dominance throughout the forecast period as well. This growth is attributed to the vast rise in the number of surgeries being undertaken in hospitals.

Global Sterilization Equipment and Disinfectants Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

From a geographical standpoint, the North America market for sterilization equipment and disinfectant emerged as the leading contributor of revenue to the global market, accounting for a nearly 41% of the global market in 2012. This growth of the North America market is chiefly attributed to the presence of large number of manufacturers in the region. The large number of surgeries undertaken every year in the region, rising prevalence of several chronic diseases, and stringent safety and precautionary measures undertaken across all healthcare facilities will continue to drive the market for sterilization equipment and disinfectants in North America in the near future as well.

Nevertheless, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the region with the most promising growth opportunities for the sterilization equipment and disinfectants market over the report’s forecast period. Factors such as rising awareness regarding hospital acquired illnesses, continuous rise in the number of surgeries performed, and increased healthcare expenditure will drive the market in Asia Pacific over the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the highly fragmented and competitive global market for sterilization equipment and disinfectants profiled in the report are Nordion, Inc., Getinge Group, Advanced Sterilization Products Services, Inc., Synergy Health plc, Nordion, Inc., Cantel Medical, SAKURA SI CO., LTD., Matachana Group, CISA Group, and TSO3, Inc.