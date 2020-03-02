Technological Advancements to aid Growth of Automotive Grade Inductors Market during 2018 – 2028

Automotive grade inductors are current-inducing devices that have electromagnetism property. They comprise a passive two-terminal electrical component that stores energy in a magnetic field when the electric current flows through automotive grade inductors. Automotive grade inductors are mostly made by ultra-thin mixture of nickel zinc ferrite, manganese, powder iron, and metal alloy. Moreover, the automotive grade inductors are installed in the vehicle to offer noteworthy AC and DC resistance and to enhance the working of the accessories. Moreover, automotive grade inductors are used to maintain the flow of current and supply filtered current to the vehicle’s accessories, such as information devices, entertainment devices, and LED lights, among others. Owing to their application as current controlling devices for electrically operated accessories, the automotive grade inductors market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Automotive Grade Inductors Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption of accessories in vehicles to increase the efficiency of the operations is expected to drive the growth of the automotive grade inductor market over the slated time period. Moreover, governmental regulations pertaining to automotive electronic parts such as AEC-Q200 are consequently projected to create immense growth opportunities for the manufacturers of automotive grade inductors and drive the growth of the global automotive grade inductor market during the forecast period.

In the automotive sector, new technologies are introduced to enhance the working of a vehicle, which is consequently expected to hamper the sale of automotive grade inductors in the coming years.

The manufacturers of automotive grade inductors are focusing on to develop high performance automotive grade inductors to withstand in extreme temperature, with wide band electrical noise and increase the efficiency of the vehicle.

Automotive Grade Inductors Market: Segmentation

The global automotive grade inductors market can be segmented based on inductance range, vehicle type, and sales channel.

By inductance range, the automotive grade inductor market is segmented into:

Less than 1 micro henry

1 to 10 micro henry

10 to 20 micro henry

20 to 30 micro henry

30 to 40 micro henry

More than 40 micro henry

By vehicle type, the automotive grade inductor market is segmented into:

Passenger Car Compact Mid-Size Luxury SUV

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By sales channel, the automotive grade inductor market is segmented into:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Automotive Grade Inductors Market: Regional Outlook

Europe is expected to witness noteworthy growth in the global automotive grade inductors market during the slated time period owing to increasing vehicle production as well as rising demand for passenger vehicles. North America is also projected to witness sizable growth in the global automotive grade inductor market over the slated time period. In North America, consumers highly prefer old vehicles for daily use, they do not purchase new vehicles, which in turn is expected to increase the volume share of the aftermarket segment. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a considerable growth rate in the global automotive grade inductors market owing to increasing number manufacturers of passenger car coupled with increasing penetration of electrically operated accessories. The Middle East & Africa region is expected to witness moderate growth in the global automotive grade inductors market owing to limited manufacturing facilities.

Automotive Grade Inductors Market: Key Participant

Some of the market participants in the automotive grade inductors market identified across the value chain are: