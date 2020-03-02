Telepathology Service Market Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis 2025

Telepathology Service Market: Overview

Telepathology refers to the electronic transmission of high quality pathological data by the means of telecommunications technology to practice pathology from a distance. It opens the door for transfer of high quality image-rich pathological data between different locations for the purposes of diagnosis, education, and research. This technology is being utilized for purposes such as expert opinion on referral cases, emergency services, diagnosis at remote location, quality assurance, conferences and meetings, and for educational training. Telepathology is an emerging technology that offers advancement of telecommunication to reach out patient in remote location and provides best diagnostic inference to distant healthcare provider.

This market research provides in-depth analysis of global telepathology service markets. It includes trends and sales in the telepathology service market. Key market players, service segments, supporting technologies, market dynamics, and competitive impact analysis are discussed in depth. The intended audience for this report includes Pathological Labs, Clinicians and Medical Practitioners, Medical Equipment Vendors, Outsourced Clinical Service Providers, Researchers and Academics, Healthcare Consultants, telecoms and tech start-ups among several other readers.

Telepathology Service Market: Growth Enablers

In the current economy, cost cutting is a cardinal driver for the advancement of any technology which offers cost effectiveness and global reach to the entire market. Accurate pathological assessment, quick diagnoses, timely treatment and delivery of high-quality healthcare are some of the prime factors that would emphasize the global market demand for telepathology.

In addition to that, the widespread presence of cancer, the increasing workload of healthcare providers, and advances in laboratory diagnostic tests drives the growth of telepathology market globally. However, the high initial setup cost and error in sampling pathological data would be catastrophic for global telepathology service market. Other factors which may restrain the telepathology services markets are rigorous regulatory requirements for telepathology systems as different issues arise in quality assurance and assessment of competence.

It is of paramount importance to have equivalence between telepathology system and pathologist`s usual method of practice in order to recognize and acknowledge differences. The telepathology system’s attributes and advantage differ from one company to the other. Every company’s system differs in their telecommunication technology, scanning software and backup. The key to establishing a presence in the telepathology service market is to have a setup with a system design for pathologists that are service provider-centric, that is based on requirements of provider and designed to meet end-user requirements.

Telepathology Service Market: Segmentation

Telepathology is primarily segmented in three domains, namely, static image-based systems, virtual slide systems, and real-time systems. The global market for telepathology is segmented based on scanning technology, application type (hospital based, home based), software and hardware configuration, clinical application and geography. An aging population in North America and Asia Pacific and rising demand for home-based treatment are expected to boost the current and future telepathology market.

23 million individuals aged 80 years or over were living in China in 2013. The USA contributed to about 12 million, followed by India and Japan, which had 10 million and 9 million, respectively. Apart from this increase expenditure in healthcare is also responsible for the shifting paradigm for future technology. It reflects the net result of the aging of the population on demand of technology that would be utilized for home based pathological diagnoses.

Telepathology Service Market: Key Players

Major market players profiled in this report includes include Canada Health Infoway, University Health Network, Meyer Instruments, Inc., Telemedicine Clinic (TMC), AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., Emerge MD, Focal Point , Nationwide Medical Licensing, Polycom, Inc, Remote Medical Technologies, USAC – Universal Service Administrative Company, Visual Share, Inc., Wolf Vision Inc.

