Transportation Management Systems Market – The Greater Visibility and High Level of Collaboration

transportation management system (TMS) is a software solution and a key component of supply chain management which is used to plan and manage the movement of freight. A transportation management system includes planning and managing all transportation and logistics activities.

A transportation management system allows end-use customers to plan and execute transportation of goods in a cost-effective and reliable manner across the supply chain. The services offered by transportation management systems include freight consolidation, scheduling and routing, freight audit/payment, and load forwarding support among others.

On the basis of end-use applications, the transportation management systems market is segmented into: food and beverage, retail, electrical and electronics, industrial, and transportation and logistics among others. The market revenue and forecast for different end-use verticals have been included in the report for the period from 2012 to 2022 in terms of US$ million, along with the CAGR for the forecast period from 2014 to 2022.

Furthermore, the report also segments the transportation management systems market on the basis of software deployment methods in to on-premise and on-demand solutions. The market revenue and forecast for different software deployment methods have been included in the report for the period from 2012 to 2022 in terms of US$ million, along with the CAGR for the forecast period from 2014 to 2022.

