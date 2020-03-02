Urological Cancer Market – Advanced Health Care Services, Rise in Obesity Incidence and Heritable Cancer Syndromes are Projected to Drive the Market

Urological cancer is the growth of abnormal tissues in bladder, prostate, penile, testicular, and kidney. These abnormal tissues are referred to as tumor, which even spread in the surrounding tissues or muscles. As people get older, bladder cancer is more common in men than women. Signs and symptoms of a urological cancer depend on the type and stage of the cancer. In U.S., bladder cancer is the fourth most common cancer among men and the ninth most common among women. According to UCSF Medical Center, more than 50,000 new cases of bladder cancer are diagnosed each year. Testicular cancer is the most common among men aged 15 to 44 years in the U.S. According to American Cancer Society, each year about 6,900 cases of testicular cancer are diagnosed and about 300 men die from it annually in the country. The diagnosis of urological cancers depends on the types of cancer and severity of the patient.

Factors such as aging population, advanced health care services, rise in obesity incidence, increase in use of hormone therapies, and spike in tobacco usage, smoking behavior, and heritable cancer syndromes are projected to drive the global urological cancer market. Other factors such as new product innovation and research and development activities are likely to fuel the market. Increase in number of collaborations, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions for the availability of urological cancer treatment drugs are some of the latest trends that have been observed in the market. However, asymptomatic nature of the disease and strict environmental regulations are expected to hinder the growth of the urological cancer market.

The urological cancer market has been segmented by cancer type, treatment type, end-user, and geography. In terms of cancer type, the market is classified into bladder cancer, prostate cancer, penile cancer, testicular cancer, and kidney cancer. In terms of treatment type, the market is classified into chemotherapy, hormonal therapy, and surgery & radiation therapy. In terms of end-user, the market is classified into hospitals, urological centers, oncology centers, and specialty clinics.

