Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners Market will Procure US$ 239.6 Mn by 2028

Veterinary ultrasound scanners are diagnosis imaging devices using high-frequency ultrasound waves to examine conditions such as pregnancy scan, distal limb exams, and abdominal scans, in animals. Veterinary ultrasound scanners can help to diagnose problems with soft tissues, muscles, blood vessels, tendons, and joints. In the wake of growing adoption of pets, rising expenditure on pet healthcare, prevalence of zoonotic diseases, and animal healthcare insurance, the global veterinary ultrasound scanners market is in for a positive growth, in terms of revenue, according to a new report by Future Market Insights. The global veterinary ultrasound market is estimated to be valued at US$ 239.6 Mn by 2028, expanding at a moderate 4.2% CAGR over the forecast period of 2018-2028.

North America to Dominate Global Veterinary Ultrasound Scanner Market; Western Europe to Follow, APECJ to Present Lucrative Opportunities

Increasing pet adoption and vet care expenditure will boost the veterinary ultrasound market in North America. Western Europe is pegged to be the second largest market for veterinary ultrasound scanners owing to increasing occurrence of zoonotic diseases and livestock screening for food safety attributable to increased meat consumption. On the other hand, public and private funding along with support programs for vet care will open positive investment prospects for manufacturers of veterinary ultrasound scanners in Asia Pacific excluding China and Japan.

Request to View a Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3356

Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners to find Increased Adoption for Zoonosis and Pre-Natal Diagnosis

Owing to increased international travelling and animal transportation has led to an increase in the number of zoonotic cases- infectious diseases that are spread between humans and animals. Since zoonosis can be severe resulting in death of human beings, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is always tracking and reporting such cases. . The major pathogens and diseases associated with zoonotic are anthrax, brucellosis, Chagas disease, Type A influenza, Ebola hemorrhagic fever, Rift Valley fever, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) among others. Vector borne zoonosis coupled with direct and indirect contact of human beings with infected animals increased the chances of contracting zoonotic diseases, in turn, pushing the adoption of veterinary ultrasound scanners.

Governments and vet healthcare organizations are taking initiatives to spread awareness apropos of zoonotic diseases and other travel-acquired diseases. CDC has collaborated with several countries and their human and animal health organizations to conduct ‘One Health Zoonotic Disease Prioritization Workshops’ in a bid to reduce travel-related zoonosis. Moreover, pet owners and animal breeders have increased routine screening and veterinary diagnosis as a prevention method—using imaging devices such as veterinary ultrasound scanners, thereby, positively impacting the overall market growth.

Moreover, since per capita meat and dairy consumption has increased, globally, animal breeders are under immense focus to provide good quality livestock products. For which, regular checking and monitoring of animals is paramount, favoring the growth of the global veterinary ultrasound scanner market during the forecast period.

Animal breeders are adopting ultrasound scanners to assess reproductive scenarios such as early pregnancy diagnosis, multiple pregnancies, and fetal sex determination. Fetal sex determination in equinox and livestock animals allows breeders to replacement cycle of animals and determine the sale value of a breed. However, since the ultrasound scanners used for humans and animals is the same and scanners have to be registered under the PNDT Act 1994, stringent Government regulations makes determination of fetal gender difficult in countries like China and India, hampering the growth of the veterinary ultrasound scanners market in these regions.

“Companies are introducing technologically advanced ultrasound scanners for animals that can be paired with Android and iOS devices. Lightweight and portable ultrasound scanners are also making its way in the global market that can be used for a number of species and applications”- Healthcare Industry Analyst, Future Market Insights

Request to Browse Report Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-3356

Competitive Landscape Insights: Expansion, M&A Strategies to Define Market Growth Roadmap

Key players in the global veterinary ultrasound scanners market include Samsung Medison, IMV Technologies, Mindray, Hitachi, Siemens Healthineers, and Canon Medical Systems. Top manufacturers are likely to focus on strategic alliances and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their product portfolio and increase scope for market expansion, thereby, creating opportunities for the players in veterinary ultrasound market in the untapped regions. Establishment of subsidiaries and marketing alliances would offer geographical expansion prospects to the top players.