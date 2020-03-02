VINEGAR MARKET 2019: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALE, DEMAND, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES FORECAST TO 2025

Vinegar – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025

Vinegar Market 2019

A versatile product having well diversified applications, Vinegar has been used across the world for over thousands of years. Driven by its multifunctional properties, vinegar is increasingly popular with consumers as new blends, applications, and specialty products continue to enter the market. Being a source of vitamin B-1, riboflavin as well as mineral salts, it is gaining popularity among the consumers for its numerous applications. Emerging as a functional food, it is primarily used as a flavouring and preserving agent.

According to the report, one driver in the market is health benefits associated with vinegar. Urbanization and consumerism have prompted extensive changes in the ways of life and dietary habits of individuals all over the world. Owing to their busy schedules, consumers constantly look for ways to maintain a healthy lifestyle. High obesity rate and increased health concerns are major drivers for the growth of the global vinegar market. Vinegar is made through a long fermentation process. It has acetic acid and gallic acid.

The global Vinegar market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report studies the global market size of Vinegar in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Vinegar in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Vinegar market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Vinegar market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Acetifici Italiani Modena

Australian Vinegar

Bizen Chemical

Fleischmann’S Vinegar

Kraft Heinz

Mizkan

Shanxi Shuita Vinegar

Market size by Product

Balsamic Vinegar

Red Wine Vinegar

Cidar Vinega

Rice Vinegar

White Vinegar

Market size by End User

Healthcare Industry

Cleaning Industry

Agriculture Industry

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

