2019 Indica (Long-Shaped Rice) Market Overview, Development Status and Outlook to 2024

Rice grains were elongated or oblong shape, length 7 mm or more, less viscous, rice brittle, easily broken during processing, cross-sectional oblate, color white transparent than more, there are translucent and opaque.

According to this study, over the next five years the Indica (Long-Shaped Rice) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Indica (Long-Shaped Rice) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Indica (Long-Shaped Rice) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Indica (Long-Shaped Rice) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Translucent Rice

Opaque Rice

This report also splits the market by region:

Direct Edible

Deep Processing

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Doguet’S Rice

Randall Organic

Sanjeevani Organics

Riceselect

Texas Best Organics

STC Group

Yinchuan

Urmatt

Vien Phu

SUNRISE Foodstuff JSC

Foodtech Solutions

CP Group

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Indica (Long-Shaped Rice) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Indica (Long-Shaped Rice) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Indica (Long-Shaped Rice) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Indica (Long-Shaped Rice) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Indica (Long-Shaped Rice) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Indica (Long-Shaped Rice) by Players

Chapter Four: Indica (Long-Shaped Rice) by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Indica (Long-Shaped Rice) Market Forecast

